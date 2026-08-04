World Breastfeeding Week is a global health campaign observed annually from August 1 to August 7 to promote and support breastfeeding worldwide. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2026 is "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works", which focuses on tracking progress, evaluating results, and expanding successful methods that improve breastfeeding. It encourages governments, health systems, workplaces, communities, civil society organisations, and families to build on what has worked well and strengthen the "Warm Chain of Support" for breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding offers numerous life-saving benefits for both mothers and babies, making it a vital aspect of early life nutrition and maternal health. Beyond essential vitamins and minerals, breast milk contains antibodies and immune-boosting factors that help protect babies from infections and diseases, reducing the risk of illnesses. Studies suggest that breastfeeding lowers the risk of various chronic conditions later in life, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Breastfeeding also helps the mother's body recover from childbirth by promoting uterine contractions that reduce postpartum bleeding and aid in returning the uterus to its pre-pregnancy size. Research shows that breastfeeding may lower the risk of breast and ovarian cancers in mothers. Additionally, breastfeeding helps with postpartum weight loss as it burns extra calories.

While breastfeeding is very important, mothers often have many questions about it. One common concern that many mothers have is: Can I breastfeed if I have a fever?

In short, it is entirely safe and highly recommended to continue breastfeeding if you have a fever. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a routine fever does not alter or spoil your breast milk.

"Mothers can generally continue nursing even if they have a fever. The fever is often only a sign of another virus like the cold, flu or another viral infection. In fact, breast milk contains antibodies that can keep the baby safe. Nonetheless, mothers must drink plenty of fluids and sleep well, and chat with their healthcare provider about the treatment. Keeping hands clean and wearing a mask when having a respiratory illness are other measures that prevent spreading the germs," says Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director and Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

Does fever affect breastmilk or supply?

"In general, on its own, a fever does not affect breast milk or render it unsafe for the infant. Problems could arise if the mother suffers from dehydration, malnutrition, or a serious medical condition. If she experiences those, her milk production may decrease temporarily. Drinking enough water, nursing or pumping frequently and resting can help keep up milk supply. Most illnesses do not get transmitted through breast milk; rather, the latter protects the baby by giving it antibodies," Dr. Jain adds.

When should mothers avoid breastfeeding?

Dr. Jain further explains that breastfeeding should only be halted in certain circumstances and only after consulting a doctor. "Situations in which mothers must refrain from breastfeeding temporarily include taking medications that could harm a baby through breast milk, undergoing certain cancer therapies or dealing with rare infections in which breastfeeding is inadvisable. If it is unsafe for the mother to be with or feed her infant, her expressed milk can be used as an alternative. Contact your doctor always before quitting breastfeeding, as termination is not necessary in most cases of sickness," he adds.

Overall, breastfeeding is beneficial not only for the immediate health and development of infants but also for promoting the long-term health of mothers. It is a natural investment in the well-being of both.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.