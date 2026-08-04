Chhole ka paani, or fermented chickpea water, is a popular traditional Indian remedy that is gaining attention for its gut health benefits. While there is actual science behind this fermented drink, the quantity, form, and when you drink it can have varying effects. The Legume Science Journal pinpoints that fermentation of chickpea water with Lacticaseibacillus paracasei can increase its antioxidant dose. While chhola ka panni has health benefits, being careful with consuming the wellness drink is necessary. The leftover water after boiling chickpeas can have nutrients from it that may prove beneficial, but its effect greatly differs from the homemade version and the canned form. You need to know the difference to try this drink safely, as potential side effects are also possible.

Can Drinking 'Chhole Ka Paani' Actually Heal Your Gut?

The answer to this is yes, but the way it does it is limited to strengthening the foundational lining of the gut. As the chola ka panni is fermented, it can increase gut microbiome health with its beneficial bacterial strains. Medically, chhole ka panni is known as aquafaba, which has been clinically studied for its health benefits.

Research published in the Applied Sciences Journal mentions that chickpea water that is fermented has a high dose of Lactobacillus, which improves digestion.

It has been classified as a postbiotic, as it can increase the absorption rate after food is eaten. When it comes to chickpea water's nutritional profile, then its components are responsible for reducing digestive discomfort.

Nutritional Value Of Chhole Ka Paani

The Frontiers of Nutrition Journal has identified that chhole ka paani can reduce raffinose, which acts as a trigger for bloating and gas. It is also behind the increased bioavailability of essential minerals such as phosphorus and calcium.

Fermented chickpea water contains dissolved proteins, starches, saponins, and soluble carbohydrates that are extracted during cooking.

It can substantially lower concentrations than the chickpeas from which it is derived, so fermented chickpea water is a potent health drink.

The exact protein amount present in both whole chickpeas and fermented chickpea water is as follows:

100 g of cooked chickpeas contains 8-9 g of protein.

100 g of fermented chickpea water contains 1-2 g less protein than whole cooked chickpeas.

Can Chhole Ka Paani Improve Gut Health?

There is limited clinical evidence on the health benefits of chhole ka panni, or aquafaba, which contains compounds that could support gut health. But a direct link needs more clinical investigation and reviews to prove it.

Fermented chickpea water functions as a post-biotic, which means it can enhance the nutrient bioavailability of the food that is commonly eaten.

The gut microbiome can benefit from the enhanced fibre in the drink as well as high-cholesterol fatty acids.

Can It Help With Digestion And Constipation?

Fermented chickpea water could supply high amounts of dietary fibre and provide hydration support. This natural remedy could become a way to prevent gastrointestinal disorders as gut microbiome bacterial diversity increases.

Research published in the Frontiers of Nutrition Journal mentions that whole chickpeas have more health benefits when compared with water, as dietary fibre and resistant starch shield their nutrient absorption.

Can Chhole Ka Paani Reduce Bloating?

There is limited evidence on this, as certain people can experience digestive benefits, but others can suffer from side effects. This is the case with every natural remedy, as the functional food has specific effects on its form and timing, as well as the quantity of it is consumed.

Is Chhole Ka Paani Good For Weight Loss?

Plain leftover water left after boiling chickpeas has limited clinical validation, as the properties of chickpeas don't transfer into the water. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition details that fullness is possible if you are looking to regulate your digestive function. It is much better to eat whole or prepared boiled chickpeas with spices instead of preparing chhola ka panni for its health benefits.

Who Should Be Careful While Drinking Chhole Ka Paani?

Those who need to be especially careful of drinking chhole ka paani depend on their internal condition. Those who have pre-existing medical conditions such as:

IBS, or irritable bowel syndrome, has sensitive guts that can become aggravated if chhola ka panni is consumed.

Legume sensitivity: Consult a doctor before trying it.

Those following special diets need to pay attention to trying wellness drinks over the counter.

Kidney disease patients requiring dietary supervision should be careful.

Chhola ka panni is only beneficial when it is taken in its fermented form, but further clinical evidence is required. Research points to whole chickpeas being more beneficial and safer for most people.

Also Read: What Happens If You Eat Homemade Dahi Every Day?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.