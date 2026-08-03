Dahi is a fermented milk product that is consumed for its rich probiotic profile. The staple is affordable, nutritious, and rich in nutritional components that make it a must-have on your breakfast plate. To start your day with a gut-nourishing bowl of homemade curd is essential for the sustainable health of your gut. While homemade dahi is a probiotic-rich must-have, the form you eat it in, along with timing, can influence its health impact. There are several research studies that pinpoint the need to consume homemade dahi over packaged versions, as it contains a higher dose of beneficial bacterial strains and less added sugar and additives generally used to prolong the shelf life of the packaged alternative. This is why homemade dahi has been branded as a healthy food, as it is prepared through the natural fermentation process and has a higher amount of protein than its packaged version.

Health Benefits Of Eating Homemade Dahi Regularly

The process of preparing homemade dahi involves heating cow, buffalo, or goat milk and adding a starter to kickstart the fermentation process. Typically, a scoop of already set dahi is added to the fastrack for this process, and a terracotta vessel or normal utensil is used to prepare it. But this can vary depending on availability, but people tend to still make their dahi at home, as they want a fresher and more unadulterated version of the staple in their kitchens.

Research published in the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences highlights that homemade dahi is made by natural fermentation, which makes it fortified in vitamins such as calcium and phosphorus.

Homemade dahi is relatively easier to digest than plain milk, as it can be broken down easily in the gut when eaten in moderation.

1. Your Gut Health May Improve

The Microorganisms journal pinpoints bacterial strains such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium that are present in homemade dahi the most. This makes dahi a food whose regular consumption could boost your gut health, as the probiotics in it work on nourishing its functioning.

The entire gut microbiome or environment could become better, as dahi helps support the exact composition of gut bacteria. When the gut bacteria are varied, then digestion becomes more efficient.

Most people tend to forget that homemade dahi is a fermented food that needs humid conditions to start the fermentation process and support digestive health.

Note: Eating homemade dahi regularly could strengthen your gut's foundational health, but when you eat it, it matters. Presumably, you need to eat dahi during breakfast time to make your gut stronger, as it has the maximum positive impact.

2. Digestion May Become More Efficient

Your digestive functioning is dependent on the exact food combinations that you eat regularly. The Journal of Food Science and Technology highlights that homemade dahi can support digestion and improve gut health, as it helps the food's nutrients be absorbed quickly through the intestines. The exact proportion of beneficial gut bacteria is as follows:

Firmicutes: 87%

Lactobacillus: 51%

This makes homemade dahi far superior to packaged dahi, as it could assist in better lactose digestion.

3. You May Feel Fuller For Longer

It has been documented in the European Journal of Nutrition and Food Safety that homemade dahi is richer in protein, making it better at promoting satiety or fullness.

It can also be used as a snack by topping it with berries, nuts, seeds, and seasonal fruits that can be eaten with dahi safely.

Instead of consuming a large amount of processed or ultra-processed foods, you can eat a bowl of homemade dahi instead by creating interesting combinations. This can keep your snacking habits healthy and even help with supporting weight loss.

4. Your Protein Intake Gets A Daily Boost

Maintaining your ideal protein intake is necessary for energy levels that stay stable and increase productivity, as well as boost your weight loss management goals. If you want to know how much protein is present in homemade dahi, then you need to keep these protein levels in mind:

100 g of homemade dahi contains 3-4 g of protein.

This means that a healthy adult of 60 kg needs a total of 50 g of protein daily, out of which you can adjust the quantity of dahi accordingly.

The levels also increase for protein intake for those who are physically active daily.

This exact protein quantity is essential to maintain muscle mass, healthy ageing, active recovery, and a metabolic boost.

5. It May Support Strong Bones

Research published in the International Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research Studies points to homemade dahi being able to support strong bones due to its vitamins and minerals present in fermented foods.

Especially, calcium, phosphorus, and protein support bone density when eaten for a long duration, as their health benefits compound over time.

Those who are women, older adults, and those who are looking to make their diet healthier can benefit from regular homemade dahi.

6. It May Benefit Immunity

The International Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research Studies mentions that microorganisms such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus are commonly associated with digestive health benefits. When your gut is healthy, your immune system is able to fight off infections in a better manner.

7. It Can Be A Healthier Alternative To Sugary Snacks

If you have a sweet tooth and get cravings for sweets when you are stressed or are emotionally distressed, then you need to make healthier choices. Instead of going for sweetened yoghurt, ice cream, or desserts that have a high quantity of added sugars, opt for a bowl of homemade dahi instead.

Homemade Dahi vs Packaged Curd: Is There A Difference?

Homemade dahi is freshly fermented with a minimal amount of processing and doesn't make use of any stabilisers or additives. While packaged dahi is designed with convenience in mind, health takes a backseat. There are standardised probiotic cultures and fortified vitamins that are added to packaged dahi to make it healthier for human consumption. But the health impact is different when long-term consumption habits are analysed due to the high nutritional components present in homemade dahi.

How Much Homemade Dahi Can You Eat Daily?

As mentioned previously, you can safely eat 100-200 gms of dahi daily. But your portion size should be adjusted according to your body's overall calorie intake, digestive tolerance, and medical conditions:

Who Should Be Careful?

Regular consumption of dahi should be given a second thought by those who are:

Lactose intolerant

Milk allergy

Chronic kidney disease (individualised advice)

Certain digestive disorders

Consuming homemade dahi is beneficial for those who are looking to strengthen their gut health. But adjusting the portion size according to your protein needs and your gut's absorption capabilities is essential.

Also Read: From Greek Yoghurt To Dahi: Which Fermented Foods Actually Suit The Indian Gut?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.