Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a powerful message about her fitness journey, reminding fans that healing cannot be rushed. After spending nearly one year recovering from an injury, she returned to the gym and reflected on the experience, saying, "Healing can't be rushed," and adding that "recovery is a different story with its own timeline." Her words resonate with many people who are eager to get back to exercising after an injury. Whether it is a sports injury, muscle tear, fracture, ligament damage, or surgery, the temptation to resume workouts as soon as the pain subsides is common. However, orthopaedic specialists warn that returning too soon can do more harm than good. Recovery is not simply about becoming pain-free. It is about allowing the injured tissues to heal completely, rebuilding muscle strength, restoring mobility, and regaining balance before exposing the body to intense physical activity again.

Why Recovery Should Never Be Rushed

According to Dr. Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant - Orthopedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Rakul's experience highlights an important lesson about injury rehabilitation. "Once Rakul Preet Singh, after almost 18 months of recuperation from the injury, returned to the gym, she said, 'Healing can't be rushed,' and also added that 'Recovery is a different story with its own timeline.' Her case highlights a vital point regarding health. Recuperation is not just a matter of waiting until the pain has gone but also a matter of allowing the body to gain back its strength, mobility, and function in a safe manner," Dr Anup says. Pain relief alone does not mean the body has fully healed. Muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, and joints often continue repairing themselves long after symptoms improve. Returning to heavy lifting or intense workouts too early may interrupt this healing process.

What Happens If You Return To The Gym Too Soon?

Many people believe that pushing through discomfort helps them recover faster. In reality, exercising before the body is ready may increase the risk of:

Re-injury to the same area

Muscle strains and ligament injuries

Joint stress and inflammation

Delayed healing

Chronic pain

Reduced mobility

Longer rehabilitation periods

Instead of accelerating recovery, overtraining can send patients back to the beginning of the healing process.

Start Slowly Instead Of Chasing Your Old Fitness Level

One of the biggest mistakes people make is trying to resume the exact workout routine they followed before getting injured. Dr. Khatri advises taking a gradual approach. "Rather than getting back to the same previous fitness level straight away, people should start with low-impact activities such as walking, stretching, and gentle movements to activate the muscles. From there, they can gradually progress towards strength and endurance training." This progressive approach allows muscles and joints to adapt safely while reducing the risk of setbacks.

Signs Your Body Is Not Ready For Intense Exercise

Even if you feel motivated to return, your body may still be healing. Experts say you should slow down and consult your doctor or physiotherapist if you notice:

Persistent pain during or after exercise

Swelling around the injured area

Joint instability

Reduced range of motion

Muscle weakness

Bone aches

Unusual fatigue that does not improve with rest

Ignoring these warning signs may worsen the injury and prolong recovery.

Recovery Is About More Than Exercise

Exercise is only one part of rehabilitation. The body also needs the right conditions to repair damaged tissues. According to Dr. Khatri, proper recovery includes:

Getting enough quality sleep every night

Eating a protein-rich diet to support muscle repair

Staying well hydrated

Following physiotherapy exercises consistently

Taking medications only as prescribed

Attending follow-up appointments with your healthcare provider

Skipping these steps while focusing only on gym workouts can delay overall recovery.

How Long Does Recovery Usually Take?

There is no universal timeline for returning to the gym. Recovery depends on several factors, including:

Type of injury

Severity of tissue damage

Age

Overall fitness level

Existing medical conditions

Whether surgery was required

Commitment to rehabilitation

Minor muscle strains may heal within a few weeks, while ligament injuries, fractures, or surgeries may require several months before returning to unrestricted exercise. Complex injuries can sometimes take a year or longer, as seen in Rakul Preet Singh's case.

Tips For A Safe Return To Exercise

Doctors generally recommend following these steps before restarting high-intensity workouts:

Get clearance from your treating doctor or physiotherapist.

Begin with light mobility exercises and stretching.

Gradually increase workout intensity instead of making sudden jumps.

Prioritise correct exercise technique over lifting heavier weights.

Include rest days to allow muscles to recover.

Stop exercising if pain returns.

Continue rehabilitation exercises even after resuming regular workouts.

Listening to your body is often more important than following a fixed timeline. Rakul Preet Singh's message serves as an important reminder that recovery is not a race. While it is natural to want to regain previous fitness levels quickly, healing takes time, and every person's journey is different. As Dr. Anup Khatri explains, the goal should not be to recover performance as fast as possible but to rebuild strength, mobility, and endurance gradually and safely. Patience, proper rehabilitation, good nutrition, quality sleep, and expert guidance are the foundations of a successful return to the gym. In the long run, respecting your body's recovery timeline can help prevent re-injury and support lasting health and fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.