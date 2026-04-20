Chronic Pain And Migraines Can Get Worse Due To Heat: Doctors Share Why And Tips To Manage

As the mercury climbs across the country, concerns typically centre around dehydration or heatstroke. However, for millions of Indians living with chronic pain and migraines, rising temperatures bring a more invisible, debilitating threat. If your joints ache more intensely or your head throbs as the sun hits its peak, the phenomenon is backed by clinical reality.

To understand this seasonal surge in agony, insights from leading specialists at AIIMS, Apollo, and Fortis explain why heat acts as a direct cause for physical distress. Understanding the mechanisms behind the correlation is crucial for individuals to take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves.

How Does Heat Trigger Physical Pain

According to Dr Sandeep Vaishya, Executive Director, Neurosurgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, the cause is a cocktail of physiological stressors. Heat causes vasodilation, which is the widening of blood vessels. While this is a cooling mechanism, in migraineurs, the rapid expansion of vessels in the brain can trigger classic pulsating headaches," he explains.

Furthermore, a study published in the Journal of Headache and Pain suggests that for every 5-degree celsius rise in temperature, the risk of a severe migraine attack increases by nearly 7.5%.

The Dehydration Domino Effect

Director M. Srinivas, AIIMS New Delhi, points out, "Dehydration is a primary culprit for joint and muscle pain. When the body lacks adequate hydration, the fluid in joints (synovial fluid) can lose lubricating properties, leading to increased friction and inflammation."

When the body loses electrolytes through sweat, muscle cramps and systemic body aches become common. For those with fibromyalgia or arthritis, minor electrolyte imbalances can manifest as major flare-ups.

Also Read: Heatwave Alert Issued In Many Indian States: Doctor Explains Safety Tips, Do's And Don'ts

Barometric Pressure And Nerve Sensitivity

The atmosphere is as much a factor as the temperature. Dr P.N. Renjen, who is a Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, notes that summer often brings changes in barometric pressure. He says, "Lower air pressure can cause tissues to expand, putting pressure on nerves and sensitive joints. This is why many patients experience increased sensitivity in anticipation of summer storms."

Expert Tips To Manage The Heat-Pain Connection

The doctors suggests a multi-pronged approach to surviving the summer months without constant reliance on painkillers.

1. The "Internal Coolant" Strategy

Water intake is vital, but water-rich foods are equally effective. Doctors recommend consuming cucumber, watermelon, and celery. Supplementing with magnesium-rich foods, such as spinach or almonds, helps prevent muscle spasms and nerve excitability associated with heat-induced migraines.

2. Strategic Cooling

Pain management research as published in the Medical Journal of Molecular Sciences suggests "pulse point cooling". If a migraine begins to manifest, applying ice packs to the back of the neck or the wrists helps cool the blood circulating toward the brain more rapidly.

3. Optimised Exercise Windows

For those with chronic back or joint pain, movement is essential, but direct sun is a trigger. Fortis experts suggest shifting physical therapy or walks to "blue hours", which are early dawn or late dusk hours, to avoid the peak UV index, which worsens systemic inflammation.

4. Humidity Control

While dry heat is challenging, humidity can be more taxing for inflammatory pain. Maintaining a consistent indoor temperature is key. Rapid fluctuations, such as moving from an 18-degree-Celsius air-conditioned room to 40-degree-Celsius outdoors, can cause "thermal shock", which can instantly trigger a migraine.

Also Read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

When To Seek Medical Attention

While summer aches are common, certain signs require immediate intervention. If pain is accompanied by:

Confusion or slurred speech

Persistent nausea and vomiting

Numbness in the limbs

High fever

These symptoms may indicate heat exhaustion or a neurological event rather than a standard flare-up. So, it is important to make sure that summer aches are addressed by the internal cooling properties of summer ingredients. You need to be mindful of your daily hydration needs to avoid the fallout from the potential dehydration that may happen slowly, but can even cause flare-ups in migraines and chronic pain in the body. Taking the necessary steps to safeguard yourselves should be second nature if you want to avoid dealing with agony in the summer heat.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.