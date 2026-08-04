Vishal Dadlani revealed that he stopped eating meat at the age of 19. The composer and singer had a sudden change of heart and suddenly switched to a plant-based diet. He revealed while speaking to the Humans of Bombay podcast host, where he said, "I turned vegetarian 30 years ago. When I was around 19, I used to eat only meat for three meals a day. I don't like anything controlling me." He adds, "So I gave up smoking for the same reason. I got annoyed with myself. I was smoking 40 cigarettes a day. Then I put them down one day. Neither the meat-eating nor the smoking. It has to become a point of ego if you want to quit something. You have to be bigger than that thing."

The key aspect to focus on with this revelation is what exactly happens to the body when people consider switching to a completely plant-based diet for ethical, environmental, or religious reasons.

Can You Become Vegetarian Overnight?

Yes, many people do so when they stop eating meat suddenly. But nutrient planning is important, as a non-vegetarian diet contains vitamin B12, iron, zinc, vitamin D, calcium, iodine, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. The body can react differently when sudden changes are made to the everyday diet, but if the change is well-planned, then the transition can be successful and, most importantly, nutrient-balanced.

When essential nutrients are imbalanced, the risk of diseases arises. That is why paying attention to your nutritional needs is of utmost importance. To understand what exactly happens in the first days of quitting meat, it is important if you are planning to do so or wondering if doing so is actually safe for your body health-wise.

What Happens During The First Few Days After Quitting Meat?

Within the first few days of quitting meat, the body needs increased amounts of fibre to make up for the meat source. Your diet needs to focus on making fruits, vegetables, and legumes to make your digestive tract accustomed to the changes made.

The normal pace of digestion could also transform, as temporary bloating is possible in some people. Differences in the gut microbiome are possible, as a high quotient of plant-based foods is consumed with this dietary approach.

How Does A Vegetarian Diet Affect Digestion?

A vegetarian dietary approach requires an intake of more dietary fibre, as it is responsible for feeding gut bacteria. These bacteria are responsible for producing short-chain fatty acids, or SCFAs, such as butyrate. These fatty acids keep your intestinal lining healthy and support digestion.

Can Quitting Meat Improve Digestion?

Yes, but the actual effect on the digestive system varies based on the daily overall dietary choices. Research published in the Frontiers of Nutrition suggests that vegetarians tend to have a diverse gut environment, and this can support regular bowel movements. But the foundational immunity plays a bigger role in the exact impact on digestive health.

What Happens To Protein Intake When You Stop Eating Meat?

The biggest nutritional concern with quitting meat is adequate protein intake. Especially the intake of essential amino acids such as leucine is a major concern. Protein intake remains unchanged when your vegetarian diet contains foods such as dal, rajma, chana, soy, tofu, paneer, milk, dahi, nuts, and seeds.

These foods contain a high dose of protein in them, which makes them vital for a vegetarian or vegan. But their exact portion size matters, as your plate determines how many nutrients are needed for daily nutritional requirements.

Can Vegetarians Get Enough Protein?

Yes, but they need to be careful, as, according to the Nutrition Reviews, people who reduce meat and dairy intake get about 14 g less protein per day on average. But people need not worry, as there was no loss in lean body mass in the current studies.

Nutrients You Need To Watch After Giving Up Meat

Certain nutrients that need special attention after giving up meat are vital for various body functions. For long-term health and well-being, people need to pay attention to their nutritional balance and consult a nutritionist or dietician for a careful approach.

Vitamin B12

Research published in the Dieticians journal has highlighted that vitamin B12 is a major nutritional concern for vegetarians. But they can effectively overcome this deficit by focusing on fortified breakfast cereals, plant-based milks, and nutritional yeast, as well as monitored supplements as per your body's needs.

Iron

Iron acts as an oxygen carrier in the blood, and a low dose of it can cause fatigue, weakness, headaches, and poor concentration. This is what creates concern with plant-based sources of iron, as meat is removed from the diet.

To make up for this, your diet can benefit from lentils, rajma, chana, soybeans, pumpkin seeds, and spinach, as they contain high amounts of iron.

Zinc

Zinc is essential, as it actively supports immunity, wound healing, and enzyme activity in the stomach. The absorption of this nutrient is a major concern, as phytates in grains and legumes can reduce the absorption of zinc in the body. If you are eating only plant-based sources of zinc, then you need to make pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, chickpeas, lentils, and cashews in proportion.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

These healthy fats are necessary for brain, heart, and eye health, and fish and meat contain these fatty acids in high doses. When they are not eaten, then ALA-rich plant-based foods need to be eaten regularly. For instance, flaxseeds, chai seeds, and walnuts can supply these fatty acids in controlled doses.

Vitamin D

A crucial nutrient that forms the foundation for bone health, immunity, and muscle function. You need to get your vitamin D levels tested, as when you are deficient due to lack of sun exposure or eating less vitamin D food sources, then absorption of other nutrients is also possible. In this case, you need sunlight and vitamin D-fortified foods as well as supplements under medical guidance.

Can Quitting Meat Support Heart Health?

When the transition from a non-vegetarian to a vegetarian diet is well-planned with a nutritionist's advice, then your body can benefit from it. Research published in the European Journal of Nutrition pinpoints that those with a vegetarian diet could experience a 15-21% lower heart disease risk.

Specifically, your bad cholesterol could be reduced by 6.6-6.7 mg/dL, as highlighted in the JAMA research journal.

Can A Vegetarian Diet Help With Weight Management?

The JAMA research journal highlights that a reduction of 3.4 kg in your overall body weight is possible with a vegetarian diet, but it needs to be well-planned. The switch from a vegetarian to a non-vegetarian diet can result in low calorie density, as the body doesn't need to work extra hard to digest meat.

But this weight loss is subject to the internal health of the individual who is making the switch.

How To Build A Healthy Vegetarian Plate

A healthy vegetarian plate can make use of clinically proven healthy plant-based foods. Here is an example that you could use, but it is best to consult a nutritionist.

Breakfast: A combination of plain homemade dahi, steel-cut oats, nuts, and seeds.

Lunch: Dal, roti, and sabzi for a balanced plate.

Dinner: Rajma, paneer, or salad are options that you can explore.

Snacks: Roasted chana or fruits to supplement the loss of nutrients due to a plant-based diet.

Who Should Be Extra Careful Before Giving Up Meat?

People shouldn't switch their dietary choices lightly, as they need to focus on what their body needs from a nutritional perspective. Those who need to be extra careful are:

Pregnant women

Athletes

Older adults

People with B12 deficiency

Individuals with iron-deficiency anaemia

Tips For Transitioning To A Vegetarian Diet

If you are planning this switch, then you need to keep these helpful tips in mind:

1. Increase protein sources to stabilise your energy levels.

2. Monitor vitamin B12 intake for long-term health.

3. Include iron-rich foods for proper blood oxygen flow.

4. Eat a variety of legumes for nutritional balance.

5. Avoid replacing meat with ultra-processed foods, as your sodium levels can go haywire.

Switching your diet from non-vegetarian to vegetarian needs to be done carefully, as you need to make sure nutritional needs are met. Long-term risk of deficiencies is possible if nutritional focus is not present, and those with physical and medical challenges need to pay special attention.

Also Read: Fibre Types Explained: How Chia Seeds, Flaxseeds, And Psyllium Husk Affect Your Body Differently

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.