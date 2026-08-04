Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai on Monday announced the launch of Leqembi (lecanemab) in India for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease after procuring marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The company said Leqembi is indicated for patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to early Alzheimer's disease, marking the introduction of the country's first disease-modifying therapy (DMT) for the condition.

The launch comes amid a growing dementia burden in India, driven by an ageing population, late diagnosis and limited awareness.

According to estimates cited in the AIIMS-USC LASI study, about 8.8 million Indians aged 60 years and above were living with dementia in 2023, with prevalence estimated at 7.4 per cent. The number is projected to nearly double by 2036.

Leqembi is a humanised monoclonal antibody that selectively targets aggregated amyloid-beta, enabling its clearance while reducing further deposition, the statement said.

It works by removing existing amyloid-beta plaques, which are abnormal protein deposits in the brain that trigger inflammation and damage nerve cells over time, contributing to memory loss and other symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

The therapy is approved for use in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, including those with MCI and mild dementia, the company said.

Patients need confirmation of amyloid pathology through cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or serum beta-amyloid biomarkers before receiving the therapy, it said.

"What is promising about LEQEMBI (lecanemab) is its ability to intervene early in the disease process. Identifying the right patient at the right time will be critical to maximising outcomes," said Ritesh Jain, Head of Commercial Operations, Eisai India.

The company said affordability and access would play a key role in patient uptake and it plans to introduce structured patient support programmes.

It added that gaps in early diagnosis, biomarker testing, infusion infrastructure and reimbursement frameworks could affect the near-term adoption of disease-modifying therapies in India.

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