A recent episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has reignited conversations around the popular 100-day NoFap challenge. During the show, a young contestant shared his experience of completing a 100-day NoFap streak, prompting a mix of curiosity and laughter from the panel. The discussion took a humorous turn when one of the panelists joked that, being married, such a challenge was not exactly an option for him. While the exchange entertained audiences, it also brought renewed attention to a trend that has gained a massive following online. Supporters of NoFap often claim that avoiding masturbation can boost testosterone, improve focus, increase confidence, enhance physical strength, and even make people more productive. But do these claims stand up to scientific scrutiny? Health experts say the answer is more nuanced than many social media posts suggest.

What Is The NoFap Challenge?

NoFap is a self-improvement movement that encourages people to abstain from pornography, masturbation, or both for a fixed period, often 30, 60, or 100 days. Many participants report experiencing greater self-control, improved motivation, or better focus during the challenge. However, experts caution that these personal experiences should not automatically be interpreted as proven medical benefits.

Is NoFap A Medical Treatment?

Dr Meenakshi Jain, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says that the NoFap challenge should not be viewed as a medical therapy. "The 100-day NoFap challenge is NOT a medical treatment. Cutting down on compulsive pornography use may improve concentration, sleep and relationships. Masturbation in itself is a normal sexual behaviour, provided it does not interfere with daily life," she adds.

She explains that masturbation is considered a normal part of human sexuality for most people and does not require treatment unless it becomes excessive or begins affecting daily functioning, relationships, work, or mental health.

Does NoFap Increase Testosterone?

One of the most common claims circulating online is that semen retention significantly boosts testosterone levels. However, experts say current scientific evidence does not support this belief. According to Dr Mohit Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, "Claims that semen retention dramatically improves strength, immunity or longevity are not supported by strong clinical evidence. A small study reported a temporary rise in testosterone around the seventh day of abstinence, but it did not establish lasting hormonal benefits."

Research suggests that while there may be short-term hormonal fluctuations, there is no convincing evidence that prolonged abstinence permanently raises testosterone or enhances physical performance.

Why Do Some People Feel Better During NoFap?

Many people who complete a NoFap challenge genuinely report positive changes. Dr Jain believes these improvements may have less to do with abstinence itself and more to do with the behavioural changes that accompany it. "Abstinence does require patience, concentration and self-control. But many of the benefits seen may stem not from abstinence per se but from the motivation, discipline and better impulse control that accompany it," Dr Jain explains.

For individuals who previously spent excessive time consuming pornography, reducing that behaviour may free up time for healthier activities such as exercising, sleeping better, reading, or socialising all of which can improve overall well-being.

When Can Pornography Become A Problem?

Experts emphasise that the bigger concern is not masturbation itself but compulsive pornography use. Warning signs may include:

Spending excessive hours watching pornography

Neglecting work or studies

Relationship problems

Loss of interest in real-life intimacy

Feeling unable to stop despite wanting to

Experiencing guilt, anxiety, or distress because of the behaviour

In such situations, professional mental health support may be more beneficial than simply trying to maintain a longer streak. "The real fear is losing control, guilt, anxiety, or obsessive thinking. In such conditions, professional counselling is more helpful than just counting streaks," says Dr Jain.

Can NoFap Improve Physical Health?

Many online influencers associate NoFap with improved muscle growth, athletic performance, immunity, and longevity. However, Dr Sharma says these claims lack strong scientific support, "Physical health is shaped far more by sleep, nutrition, exercise, metabolic fitness and stress control. A NoFap challenge may help someone reduce excessive screen time or compulsive pornography use, but these behavioural changes should not be mistaken for the biological effects of abstinence." In other words, healthier lifestyle habits not abstinence alone are far more likely to improve overall health.

Is Masturbation Harmful?

For most healthy adults, masturbation is considered a normal sexual activity and is not known to cause physical weakness, infertility, or loss of stamina. Medical experts generally agree that it becomes a concern only when it:

Causes emotional distress

Becomes compulsive

Interferes with relationships

Disrupts work, education, or sleep

Is associated with problematic pornography use

Otherwise, there is no medical recommendation that healthy individuals should completely abstain from masturbation.

Should You Try The Challenge?

For some people, temporarily avoiding pornography may help improve self-control or reduce compulsive habits. However, experts advise setting realistic expectations. Completing a 100-day streak should not be viewed as a guaranteed path to higher testosterone, greater intelligence, increased strength, or dramatically improved health. Instead, the focus should remain on developing sustainable habits such as regular exercise, healthy eating, quality sleep, stress management, and balanced digital use. The viral conversation on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has brought the 100-day NoFap challenge into the spotlight. While reducing compulsive pornography use may benefit mental well-being, relationships, and self-discipline, current scientific evidence does not support many of the dramatic health claims often associated with semen retention. As Dr Sharma concludes, "Sexual health must be discussed without fear or misinformation. Sexual health trends should always be examined through evidence, not online popularity."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.