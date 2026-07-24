Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but experts say many cardiovascular conditions can be prevented through simple, everyday lifestyle choices. While genetics and age do play a role, factors such as physical inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, poor sleep, and chronic stress significantly increase the risk of heart disease. The encouraging news is that adopting a heart-healthy routine doesn't require drastic changes. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, stress management, and routine health check-ups can collectively improve heart function and reduce the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. According to Dr. Gyanti RB Singh, Director and Head Interventional Cardiology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, consistent self-care habits can have a profound impact on cardiovascular health.

Why Is Self-Care Important For Heart Health?

"Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of illness worldwide, but the good news is that many cardiovascular problems can be prevented through simple lifestyle changes. A heart-healthy routine combines regular physical activity with a balanced diet, adequate sleep, stress management, and avoidance of harmful habits such as smoking. Even small, consistent efforts can significantly improve heart function, lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and help maintain a healthy weight," Dr. Gyanti says.

Also read: Belly Fat Isn't Just Bad for Your Heart: Here's How It May Affect Your Brain Too

Exercise: One Of The Best Medicines For Your Heart

Physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, improves blood circulation, and helps control blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. Dr. Singh recommends that adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week, such as:

Brisk walking

Cycling

Swimming

Dancing

Alternatively, those who engage in more vigorous activities like jogging or running can achieve similar benefits with around 75 minutes per week.

Don't Skip Strength Training

While cardio often gets the spotlight, resistance training is equally important. Experts recommend strength-training exercises at least two days each week to:

Build and maintain muscle mass

Improve metabolism

Support healthy body weight

Enhance cardiovascular fitness

Bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, or weight training can all be effective.

Yoga And Stretching Also Matter

Heart health isn't just about intense workouts. Flexibility and balance exercises such as:

Yoga

Stretching

Pilates

Tai Chi

can improve mobility while helping reduce stress, an often-overlooked contributor to heart disease.

What Should A Heart-Healthy Diet Look Like?

Exercise alone isn't enough if your diet is poor. According to Dr. Singh, your plate should include:

Fresh fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes

Nuts

Seeds

Healthy fats from olive oil, avocados, and fatty fish

Lean sources of protein such as skinless chicken, fish, tofu, lentils, and pulses are preferable to processed meats and fatty cuts of red meat.

Also read: Heart Disease Prevention: Study Finds How Increasing Fruits And Vegetable Intake Protects Your Heart

Foods To Limit

To reduce cardiovascular risk, experts recommend limiting:

Saturated fats

Trans fats

Sugary beverages

Refined carbohydrates

Ultra-processed foods

Excess salt

Reducing sodium intake is particularly important for people with high blood pressure, as excess salt increases the risk of hypertension, heart attack, and stroke.

Daily Habits That Protect Your Heart

Heart health extends beyond diet and exercise. Dr. Singh advises incorporating these habits into your daily routine:

Stay Hydrated And Get Enough Sleep

Drinking adequate water supports healthy circulation and overall body function. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night. Poor sleep has been linked to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Manage Stress

Practising meditation, deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, or spending time on hobbies can help reduce chronic stress levels.

Avoid Tobacco

Smoking and tobacco use significantly damage blood vessels and dramatically increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Don't Skip Regular Health Check-Ups

Many heart disease risk factors develop silently. Routine screening for:

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Cholesterol

Body weight

Waist circumference

can help identify problems early, allowing timely intervention before complications occur. A healthy heart isn't built through occasional workouts or short-term diets it's the result of consistent daily habits. Regular physical activity, nutritious eating, quality sleep, stress management, avoiding tobacco, and routine health screenings all work together to protect cardiovascular health. As Dr. Gyanti RB Singh emphasises, even small lifestyle changes, when practised consistently, can significantly reduce the long-term risk of heart disease and improve overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.