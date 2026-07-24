Unbearable pain, extreme mood swings and constant fatigue often make monthly menstrual cycles a difficult experience for most women. Right before your period begins, the cells forming the inner lining of your uterus start breaking down and release prostaglandins. These hormone-like compounds signal the smooth muscles of your uterus to tighten and contract violently. These contractions allow the body to push blood and tissues out of the body. While some women experience tolerable period pain which can be managed by a painkiller or a hot bag, others experience severe, debilitating pain which may indicate an underlying issue.

Endometriosis, a chronic, inflammatory medical condition, can sometimes present similar symptoms to period pain. If you are normalising your severe period pain, it can be more than just your monthly cycle.

Period pain vs endometriosis: How to spot the differences

Period pain

It typically occurs in the lower abdomen and can radiate to the lower back and thighs

Often starts a day or two before your period and may last for a few days

Symptoms usually include cramping, bloating, and general discomfort

It may improve with over-the-counter pain relievers or rest

Endometriosis

It can cause chronic pelvic pain that may last throughout the month, not just during menstruation

Severe, stabbing, or radiating pain that causes fainting, vomiting, or dynamic lifestyle limitations

Symptoms can include heavy periods, pain during ovulation, pain during intercourse, and infertility issues

Other symptoms may include gastrointestinal issues and bladder problems

Diagnosis often requires medical evaluation and may include ultrasound or laparoscopy

Understanding endometriosis

Endometriosis is a medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus, called endometrial tissue, begins to grow outside the uterus. This can occur on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, the outer surface of the uterus, and other organs in the pelvis. This misplaced tissue responds to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle exactly like the uterine lining: it thickens, breaks down, and bleeds each month. However, because this blood is trapped inside the pelvic cavity with no way to exit the body, it leads to severe internal inflammation, deep tissue swelling, agonising pain, and the formation of scar tissue or adhesions that can fuse organs.

The exact cause of endometriosis is not fully understood, but it can lead to a variety of symptoms, including chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during intercourse, and infertility.

Diagnosis often involves a combination of pelvic exams, imaging tests like ultrasound or MRI, and sometimes laparoscopic surgery. Treatment options vary depending on the severity of the condition and may include pain management, hormonal therapy, or surgical interventions to remove the endometriosis tissue.

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?

Severe period cramps

Chronic pelvic pain

Lower back and leg pain

Pain during and after intercourse

Painful bowel movements

Gastrointestinal issues

Painful urination

Heavy menstrual flow

Long periods

Bleeding between expected menstrual cycles.

Infertility

Extreme fatigue

It's important for individuals experiencing symptoms to consult with a doctor for proper evaluation and management.

If you're experiencing painful symptoms that disrupt your daily life, it's not normal. Consult a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.