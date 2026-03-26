Can Pregnancy Cure Endometriosis? Expert Busts The Myth That Leads To Treatment Delays

Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus starts to grow outside it. The inflammatory disease causes severe pelvic pain, heavy periods and infertility in roughly 10% of reproductive-aged women. The condition is often surrounded by reassurances that sound comforting but can be misleading. Many individuals are told that symptoms will improve with marriage or pregnancy, yet these beliefs are not grounded in medical evidence.

Gynaecologist Anjali Kumar shares why it is important to treat endometriosis as a chronic condition that requires timely evaluation, accurate diagnosis and personalised management. In a video posted on Instagram, she says, "Get pregnant, and it will cure your endometriosis. I'm sure all those women who have endometriosis have got this advice sometime or the other from some well-wisher. Let's talk about the truth."

Can pregnancy cure endometriosis?

No, getting pregnant does not cure endometriosis. It is a hormone-influenced condition that behaves differently in every individual. Symptom patterns can change over time, but that does not mean the underlying disease has resolved.

"Some women notice their symptoms improving during pregnancy, and this is because pregnancy hormones suppress ovulation and menstruation. When there are no hormones, especially estrogen, and no periods, the endometriosis lesions may become less active temporarily, which can reduce pain and inflammation," the doctor explains.

After delivery, when ovulation resumes, the endometriosis lesions reactivate. All endometriosis medications, like progesterone, GnRHA, agonists and antagonists, temporarily suppress hormones and provide only temporary relief. "Endometriosis is a very complex issue which has to be dealt with properly by taking into account patient's age, her symptoms, her desire for fertility, and many other factors," she adds.

What can you do?

What truly makes a difference is individualised care. You have to understand your symptoms and reproductive goals, and then choose a management plan that works for you. "Delaying care based on myths can sometimes make the condition more complex to manage later. Accurate information is not just empowering, it is essential for better long-term outcomes," the doctor concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.