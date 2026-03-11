India Cracks Down On Ads For Weight-Loss Drugs Like GLP-1 In New Advisory

India's Health Ministry has issued a strong advisory warning pharmaceutical companies against promoting prescription weight-loss drugs to the general public, amid rising global interest in medications such as GLP-1 receptor agonists used to treat obesity and diabetes. The move comes as these drugs gain widespread attention on social media and in wellness campaigns.

The advisory from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), India's national drug regulator, reiterates that prescription medicines cannot be advertised to the public under Indian law. Authorities have cautioned companies that even indirect promotion, such as influencer collaborations, corporate campaigns or disease awareness drives that subtly promote specific medications, could attract regulatory scrutiny.

The regulator reminded pharmaceutical firms that they must strictly follow the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945, which prohibit the advertising of prescription drugs to the general public.

Health officials also emphasised that obesity is a chronic metabolic condition requiring comprehensive management, including lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise and behavioural therapy, not just medication.

The advisory specifically addresses GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of drugs originally developed for type 2 diabetes but increasingly prescribed for obesity management. According to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), prescription medicines must not be promoted directly or indirectly to consumers through advertising campaigns.

Authorities warned that companies may face action if they:

Promote prescription weight-loss drugs through advertisements in print, television, digital or social media

Use influencers or celebrity endorsements to create brand recall

Conduct disease awareness campaigns that indirectly promote specific products

Publish marketing claims that exaggerate benefits or promise guaranteed weight loss

The advisory states that any advertisement exaggerating efficacy or suggesting guaranteed outcomes may be treated as misleading marketing.

Lifestyle Measures Should Not Be Downplayed

The government has also cautioned companies against portraying drug therapy as the sole solution for obesity. Authorities stressed that lifestyle changes remain the foundation of obesity management, including:

Healthy diet

Regular physical activity

Behavioural interventions

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognises obesity as a chronic disease influenced by genetics, lifestyle and environmental factors, requiring long-term management rather than quick fixes. Research published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) also notes that while medications can support weight loss in certain patients, they should be used alongside lifestyle modification and medical supervision.

Drugs Must Be Prescribed By Registered Doctors

The advisory reiterates that GLP-1 receptor agonists and other obesity drugs must only be prescribed by registered medical practitioners and used according to approved medical indications.

These medicines, including those used globally for obesity treatment, work by mimicking the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1, which regulates appetite, blood sugar and digestion. Studies show that GLP-1 drugs can help reduce body weight in certain individuals with obesity, but they may also cause side effects such as nausea, gastrointestinal symptoms and, in rare cases, more serious complications.

This is why regulators stress that these medicines should never be used without medical supervision.

Risk Management And Ethical Marketing Required

The CDSCO has directed manufacturers and marketing authorisation holders to adopt strict ethical marketing practices.

Companies must:

Avoid exploiting vulnerable populations seeking rapid weight loss

Provide clear product information sheets

Display details of authorised personnel and office codes

Maintain a dedicated consumer complaint mechanism

In addition, firms have been asked to submit comprehensive Risk Management Plans to ensure ongoing safety monitoring and risk-minimisation measures. Such plans are commonly required for new or high-impact medications to track side effects and improve patient safety.

With weight-loss drugs gaining global popularity, India's latest advisory signals a stricter regulatory stance on pharmaceutical marketing practices. By reinforcing the legal ban on direct or indirect advertising of prescription medicines, authorities aim to prevent misleading claims and protect consumers from unsafe self-medication.

Health experts stress that while medications such as GLP-1 receptor agonists may benefit some patients with obesity, they are not a shortcut solution. Sustainable weight management requires a combination of medical guidance, healthy eating, physical activity and long-term lifestyle changes. The government's move highlights the importance of responsible communication around obesity treatments, ensuring that patients receive accurate information and appropriate medical care.

