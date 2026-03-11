Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded In Legs, Hand In Strike That Killed His Father: Report

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the strike that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, on February 28, the Iranian ambassador to Cyprus told The Guardian on Wednesday.

"He was also there and he was injured in that bombardment but I haven't seen that reflected in the foreign news," Ambassador Alireza Salarian said.

"I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm... I think he is in the hospital because he is injured."

He explained why the cleric has not appeared before the supporters or shared a video address and said that Khamenei is not "comfortable [in any condition] to give a speech."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the opening day of the strikes which hit the presidential complex in Tehran. It was the 10th day of Ramadan, and Ali Khamenei was with his family, including Mojtaba's wife and son, when the strike killed them.

"The [late] supreme leader was killed with his wife, with his daughter, with his son-in-law and with his daughter's 14-month-old baby," Salarian said.

"They were inside their house near the presidential office. Top commanders were also killed as they were also invited. The supreme leader had four sons and two daughters and actually he lived in the same place where he worked," he added.

According to the Guardian report, Western intelligence services believe that the new leader is keeping away from public eye for fear of an assassination attempt.

"I don't know if he [the new leader] is worried or not, but we know that the US, and especially Israel, will target him," Salarian said.

Trump On Mojtaba Khamenei

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not be able to "live in peace". Trump has expressed strong disapproval after Iran elected the second son of Ali Khamenei as the new leader.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he is "not happy" with Iran's choice of leader. "I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump said.

Prior to Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment, Trump insisted that the US should have a say in selecting the next leader for Iran, similar to past US involvement in Venezuela.

