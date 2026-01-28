Health Ministry Amends Rules To Ease Drug Research, Cut Regulatory Delays By 90 Days

India's pharmaceutical research ecosystem is set for a major regulatory overhaul with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notifying key amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019. Announced on January 28, 2026, the reforms aim to reduce regulatory delays, ease compliance requirements, and accelerate clinical research and drug development in the country. The amendments align with the Government of India's broader Ease of Doing Business agenda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on trust-based regulatory frameworks under the Jan Vishwas Siddhant. At their core, the changes seek to simplify approvals without compromising patient safety, particularly for low-risk pharmaceutical activities.

India is one of the world's largest suppliers of generic medicines and vaccines, accounting for nearly 20% of global generic drug exports by volume, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, industry stakeholders have long flagged lengthy regulatory timelines as a barrier to faster innovation and global competitiveness. By cutting approval timelines, reducing licensing requirements, and enabling online intimation mechanisms, the latest NDCT amendments are expected to significantly strengthen India's pharmaceutical R&D ecosystem while maintaining robust regulatory oversight.

Key NDCT Amendments Explained: What Has Changed

1. Test Licence Requirement Replaced for Non-Commercial Drug Manufacture

Under the earlier NDCT framework, pharmaceutical companies were required to obtain a test licence from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture small quantities of drugs for examination, research, or analysis. The amended rules replace this requirement with a prior online intimation mechanism for non-commercial manufacture.

This means companies can now proceed with research and development activities immediately after notifying CDSCO online, except for a limited category of high-risk drugs such as cytotoxic agents, narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances, where stricter oversight continues.

According to government estimates, this change alone is expected to reduce drug development timelines by a minimum of 90 days, a critical gain in an industry where speed directly impacts innovation and affordability.

2. Reduced Processing Timelines for Test Licences

For categories where test licences remain mandatory, the statutory processing period has been reduced from 90 days to 45 days. CDSCO processes approximately 30,000-35,000 test licence applications annually, making this reform significant for reducing regulatory backlog and administrative burden.

3. Waiver of Prior Permission for Low-Risk BA/BE Studies

Another major reform targets Bioavailability and Bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies, which are essential for the approval of generic medicines. For specified low-risk BA/BE studies, prior regulatory permission has now been waived. Instead, sponsors can initiate studies after submitting an online intimation to CDSCO.

India conducts around 4,000-4,500 BA/BE studies each year, primarily for generic drug approvals. Faster initiation of these studies is expected to benefit the domestic generic pharmaceutical industry and improve timely access to affordable medicines, consistent with WHO recommendations on streamlining generic drug approvals.

4. Digital Integration Through NSWS and SUGAM Portals

To ensure transparency and ease of compliance, the government will roll out dedicated online modules on the National Single Window System (NSWS) and the SUGAM portal. These platforms will enable seamless submission of intimations and applications, supporting digital governance and reducing manual intervention.

Why These Reforms Matter for Public Health and Innovation

Global health agencies, including the WHO and the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH), emphasise risk-based regulatory oversight to balance innovation with patient safety. By easing approvals for low-risk research activities while retaining safeguards for high-risk drugs, India's updated NDCT framework aligns more closely with international best practices.

Faster drug development timelines can translate into earlier access to affordable medicines, improved clinical research capacity, and enhanced global competitiveness for Indian pharmaceutical firms, all without diluting safety standards overseen by CDSCO.

The latest amendments to the NDCT Rules, 2019 mark a decisive shift towards trust-based, risk-proportionate regulation in India's pharmaceutical sector. By cutting approval timelines, simplifying procedures, and embracing digital governance, the reforms promise to accelerate drug development while safeguarding public health. As India positions itself as a global hub for pharmaceutical R&D, these changes could play a pivotal role in driving innovation-led growth and improving healthcare access at scale.

