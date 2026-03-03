These Foods Mimic GLP-1 Drugs And Help Slow Down Gastric Emptying

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs, popularly known as the weight loss drugs, have now become a common weight loss approach. These drugs function by mimicking the effects of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1 in the body. This hormone is released in response to food intake and plays a significant role in glucose metabolism as well as appetite regulation. The GLP-1 drugs primarily help with weight loss by reducing appetite and slowing gastric emptying. While these drugs are gaining attention, they might not help you achieve sustainable results. Therefore, experts across the world still emphasise eating right and exercising regularly as the healthiest approach to weight loss. Interestingly, some foods can naturally mimic GLP-1s, reducing appetite and slowing down gastric emptying.

Foods that reduce appetite and slow down gastric emptying

Certain foods can naturally reduce appetite and slow down gastric emptying by stimulating the release of GLP-1 and other satiety hormones. While whole foods are not as potent as pharmacological GLP-1 medications, they provide a similar physiological signal to the brain that you are full.

1. High-fibre foods

Foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are rich in dietary fibre. Fibre adds bulk to the diet and takes longer to digest, which can help you feel full for longer periods and slow down gastric emptying.

Foods particularly rich in soluble fibre absorb water to form a gel-like substance in the gut, which physically slows the movement of food out of the stomach.

2. Protein-rich foods

High-protein sources like eggs, Greek yogurt, fish, dairy, legumes, and nuts are among the most potent natural stimulators. Protein takes longer to digest compared to carbohydrates, which can contribute to a longer feeling of satiety. Additionally, digested amino acids and peptides bind to specific receptors in the gut to trigger hormone secretion.

3. Healthy fats

Monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids found in avocados, olive oil, and nuts can promote satiety. Fats are digested slowly, contributing to longer-lasting feelings of fullness.

4. Fermented foods

Foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi contain probiotics, which may have positive effects on gut health and appetite regulation.

5. Low-glycemic index foods

Foods that are low on the glycemic index, such as whole grains, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables, are absorbed more slowly than high-glycemic foods, leading to more stable blood sugar levels and less hunger.

Tip to maximise the effect

The way you eat can be as important as what you eat. Try these strategies to maximise the results:

Meal sequencing

Eating your protein and vegetables first before carbohydrates can enhance GLP-1 secretion and lead to a more gradual blood sugar response.

Eating speed

Consuming a meal slowly (taking 20-30 minutes) and chewing thoroughly allows your gut more time to send satiety signals to the brain.

Solid over liquid

Solid foods are more filling than liquids because they require more chewing and stay in the stomach longer.

By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can naturally support mechanisms that promote feelings of fullness and regulate appetite, similar to the effects of GLP-1 medications. However, they may not produce the same intense, concentrated levels of GLP-1 as pharmaceutical drugs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.