Stopping Weight-Loss Injections May Trigger Rapid Weight Regain: Oxford Study

Injectable weight-loss medications have transformed obesity treatment in recent years, helping millions of people lose significant amounts of body weight. Drugs based on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, such as semaglutide (like Ozempic) and tirzepatide (like Mounjaro), reduce appetite, slow stomach emptying and improve metabolic control. However, new research suggests the benefits may fade quickly if treatment stops. A recent analysis highlighted by researchers from the University of Oxford and published in the The British Medical Journal suggests that many people regain weight rapidly after discontinuing these medications. The findings are based on pooled data from dozens of clinical trials examining weight changes after anti-obesity drugs are stopped.

The research indicates that individuals often regain a large proportion of the weight they initially lost, sometimes within the first year after stopping treatment. The results reinforce a growing understanding among experts that obesity behaves like a chronic disease, meaning it may require ongoing treatment rather than short-term intervention.

For patients using popular weight-loss jabs, the findings raise an important question: What happens once treatment ends? Understanding the body's response after stopping these drugs is increasingly crucial as their use grows worldwide.

Why Weight Often Returns After Stopping Weight-Loss Drugs

The new research analysed 37 clinical trials involving more than 9,000 adults who used anti-obesity medications. Researchers found that people regained weight steadily once medication was discontinued. On average, individuals regained about 0.4 kg per month after stopping treatment, with many returning to their original weight within roughly 1.7 years.

The rebound was even faster for newer GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, where weight regain averaged around 0.8 kg per month. Experts say this happens because the drugs actively regulate appetite and metabolism. Once they are withdrawn, the body's natural hunger signals and metabolic processes often revert to their previous state.

Evidence From Major Clinical Trials

One of the most important pieces of evidence comes from the STEP-1 extension trial, which examined what happened after people stopped semaglutide treatment. Participants had initially lost about 17.3% of their body weight during 68 weeks of treatment. But once the medication was stopped, weight gradually returned. By the end of the follow-up period, participants had regained 11.6 percentage points of their lost weight, leaving only a modest net reduction.

Other analyses show similar trends. In the same trial extension, participants regained about two-thirds of their lost weight within a year after stopping the medication. Researchers also noted that metabolic improvements, such as better blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar control, began to diminish as weight returned.

Weight Regain Happens Faster Than After Dieting

Interestingly, the analysis suggests that weight regain after stopping medication occurs faster than after traditional diet-based weight loss. When people lose weight through lifestyle programmes alone, the regained weight tends to accumulate slowly over several years. In contrast, weight lost through medication may return more quickly once treatment stops.

This difference likely reflects how GLP-1 medications work. These drugs alter appetite signals in the brain and delay gastric emptying, helping people feel fuller for longer and eat less. When the drug is withdrawn, these appetite-suppressing effects disappear, which may trigger increased hunger and calorie intake.

Obesity May Require Long-Term Treatment

The findings reinforce a growing scientific consensus that obesity is a chronic condition requiring ongoing management. According to researchers, the reversal of weight loss after stopping medication suggests that many patients may need long-term or maintenance therapy to sustain benefits.

This perspective aligns with guidance from major health organisations, which increasingly treat obesity similarly to other chronic diseases such as hypertension or diabetes, conditions that typically require continuous treatment.

However, long-term use of weight-loss drugs raises several challenges, including high costs, limited availability and potential side effects. These factors often lead many patients to discontinue treatment.

Why Lifestyle Changes Still Matter

While medication can be a powerful tool for weight loss, experts emphasise that sustainable results depend on long-term behavioural changes. Research indicates that patients who maintain healthy eating patterns, regular physical activity and behavioural support may retain more of their weight loss even after stopping medication. Public health experts stress that medications should ideally be combined with structured weight-management programmes that include nutrition counselling, psychological support and exercise guidance. Such integrated approaches may help reduce the likelihood of rapid weight regain once treatment ends.

Weight-loss injections based on GLP-1 medications have revolutionised obesity treatment, offering substantial weight reduction for many patients. However, emerging research shows that the benefits may not last if treatment is discontinued. Studies consistently demonstrate that people regain a significant portion of lost weight, often within a year, and may eventually return to their baseline weight if medication is stopped. The findings highlight the chronic nature of obesity and the need for long-term management strategies.

For patients considering weight-loss medications, experts recommend discussing treatment duration, maintenance strategies and lifestyle interventions with healthcare providers. Ultimately, sustained weight management is likely to require a combination of medical therapy, behavioural support and long-term lifestyle changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.