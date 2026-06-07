In recent years, the demand for the GLP-1 weight loss drug has witnessed a steep rise across clinics as more people tend to rely on the drug to lose weight. Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, these drugs have grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry. However, the increasing popularity of GLP-1 has given rise to significant public health concerns, including anxiety, depression, and insomnia. In a latest Instagram reel, Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares a few key facts that people often ignore about GLP-1 medications. “After years as a gastroenterologist, here's what most miss about GLP-1 medications,” he writes before listing them down:

GLP-1 drugs work by slowing how fast your stomach empties

When someone takes GLP-1 drugs, it helps them feel fuller for long hours. According to Dr Sethi, these drugs slow down how fast the stomach empties. “This is exactly why up to 40% of users experience nausea. It is not a bug; it is the mechanism,” he says.

Constipation hits harder than most expect

According to Dr Sethi, slower gut mobility and eating less are equal to less moving through. “In clinical trials, up to 1 in 3 users report GI side effects. Fibre and water matter more on a GLP-1, not less,” he shares.

Expect up to 40-50% weight loss from muscle

When someone takes this drug, they may experience up to 40-45% weight loss from muscle and not from fat. Dr Sethi explains, “In the step 1 trial. Nearly half of total weight loss came from lean mass. Without protein and resistance training, you are losing the wrong kind of weight.”

Also Read: Affordable Weight Loss Drugs In India: How Cheap GLP-1s Will Affect Obesity Treatment

‘Food noise' going quiet is a biological effect

When people start to take this drug, they may notice that the “food noise” often gets quieter over time. Explaining why it happens, Dr Sethi shares, “These drugs activate GLP-1 receptors in the brain's appetite centres – not just your gut." The silence people describe is not willpower; it is neuroscience.”

Rapid weight loss increases gallstone risk

According to Dr Sethi, the rapid weight loss doubles the risk of developing gallstones. “Clinical trials show gallbladder disorders in 2.6% of semaglutide users vs 1.2% on placebo. Lose weight fast and build muscle mass. It is well documented beyond GLP-1s too,” he shares.

Also Read: Semaglutide Patent Expires: Will Diabetes, Weight-Loss Treatment Become More Accessible For Patients?

Weight comes back fast when you stop the drug

He further warns that if people stop the drug, weight comes back faster than they imagine. “In the step 1 extension trial, participants regained two-thirds of lost weight within one year of stopping. These are tools. The foundation still has to be built underneath.

Lastly, from his professional experience, Dr Sethi shares that GLP-1 medications work best for weight loss when people use them as a tool and not as a shortcut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.