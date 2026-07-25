Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases in the world, which spreads easily through tiny droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even breathes. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease, but outbreaks continue to occur in several countries due to gaps in immunisation coverage. Scientists have long searched for medicines that could help stop the virus after someone has already been exposed, especially during outbreaks.

Now, researchers have developed an experimental antiviral pill that has shown promising results in preventing the spread of a measles-like virus through both direct contact and the air in animal studies. The findings suggest that the drug could become an important tool alongside vaccination to control future outbreaks. While the treatment is still being studied and has not yet been approved for human use, it is believed that it could offer a new way to protect people who have recently been exposed to the virus.

What Did The Researchers Discover?

Scientists at Georgia State University tested an experimental antiviral drug called GHP-88310. The medicine targets a viral enzyme known as polymerase, which the virus needs to multiply inside the body. Without this enzyme, the virus struggles to reproduce and spread.

The researchers used ferrets because canine distemper virus, which infects ferrets, causes a disease that closely resembles measles in humans. This makes it a useful model for studying how measles spreads and how potential treatments may work.

How Did The Antiviral Work?

The study found that the antiviral was highly effective when given shortly before or soon after exposure to the virus. It prevented the infection from spreading through:

Direct contact between infected and healthy animals

Airborne transmission between animals sharing the same airspace

This is an important finding because measles is known for its ability to spread through the air, making outbreaks difficult to control once they begin.

It Also Reduced Illness And Infectiousness

The benefits were not limited to preventing infection. Researchers also found that animals already infected with the virus recovered more quickly after receiving the antiviral. The treatment shortened the duration of illness and reduced the time during which infected animals remained contagious. If future human studies show similar results, this could help reduce the need for long isolation periods and make outbreak control easier.

Why Is This Study Important?

Measles outbreaks have increased in several parts of the world in recent years due to declining vaccination rates. Although vaccines are highly effective, not everyone is fully vaccinated, and some people cannot receive vaccines because of age or certain medical conditions.

An antiviral medicine could provide extra protection in situations such as:

People who have recently been exposed to measles

Household contacts of infected individuals

Schools or communities experiencing outbreaks

Individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons

Researchers say such a medicine could complement "ring vaccination," which is a strategy in which people who have been exposed to an infected individual are vaccinated quickly to stop further spread.

Does This Replace Vaccination?

No. Experts highlight that vaccination remains the best defence against measles. Two doses of the measles vaccine provide excellent protection against infection and help prevent outbreaks by building community immunity. The experimental antiviral is not intended to replace vaccines. Instead, it could serve as an additional layer of protection during outbreaks or after exposure, especially for people at high risk of severe disease or those who cannot receive the vaccine.

Although the results are encouraging, the medicine has only been tested in animal models so far. Researchers are now preparing the drug for formal clinical trials to determine whether it is safe and effective in humans.

Human studies are essential because treatments that work well in animals do not always produce the same results in people. Scientists will also need to determine the correct dosage, identify possible side effects, and confirm whether the antiviral can successfully prevent measles transmission in real-world settings.

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