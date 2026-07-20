As many as four children died due to measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till 8 am (local time) on Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed and suspected measles-linked deaths to 788 in the country, local media reported. All the latest deaths were suspected measles fatalities. With the latest update, the number of suspected measles fatalities has increased to 693, while the number of laboratory-confirmed fatalities stood at 95, United News of Bangladesh reported. During the 24-hour period, 938 new suspected measles cases were reported in Bangladesh, taking the total number of suspected cases in the country to 117,648.

As many as 113 new confirmed measles cases were reported in Bangladesh, taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 14,431.

Since March 15, 100,137 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised in Bangladesh. Among them, 96,521 patients have recovered, according to DGHS data, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Earlier this month, health experts warned that a rise in dengue cases threatens to further strain the healthcare system and increase the risk of more fatalities as hospitals in Bangladesh continue to remain overwhelmed with more than 900 daily measles admissions, local media reported.

Reports suggest that major public hospitals in Dhaka, which have treated thousands of dengue patients during past outbreaks, remain heavily burdened by measles cases. Experts cautioned that any surge in dengue infections could place additional pressure on already limited healthcare resources and disrupt delivery of medical care.

The dengue situation deteriorated in June, with rising infections and fatalities -- accounting for 48 per cent of all cases and 72 per cent of deaths recorded so far this year, Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Health experts warned that both figures could climb further during the peak monsoon months of July and August unless authorities strengthen measures to curb dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes.

Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury, associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at Bangladesh Medical University (BMU), said that although measles cases have started to decline, the pace has been slower than expected.

"At the same time, the monsoon is creating ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, and dengue cases have already started rising. This will definitely put additional pressure on hospitals," The Daily Star quoted Chowdhury as saying.

To prevent the situation from escalating into a larger public health crisis, he and other experts called on the Bangladeshi authorities to boost larval control measures, expand temporary treatment facilities, and set up dedicated dengue units to ease the dual disease burden.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)