As many as seven children have died from measles outbreak in Bangladesh on Saturday, raising the total number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 677 since March 15 this year, amid an escalating health crisis in the country, local media reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning.

The latest fatalities from the disease were identified as suspected, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Reports suggest that while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 93, the total number of suspected deaths climbed to 584.

The DGHS recorded a total of 807 suspected measles cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall tally of suspected cases to 91,789.

Additionally, 80 new confirmed cases were reported, increasing the total to 10,949 during the same period.

Reports suggest that as the number of measles and suspected measles cases crossed the one lakh mark, infections continued to rise despite a vaccination drive a month ago covering 1.84 crore children.

Health experts cited the possible gaps in vaccination coverage in certain areas, along with weak infection control and prevention measures, as contributing factors. They warned that the onset of dengue season could further endanger children already infected with measles, increasing the risk of severe complications.

Public health expert Mushtuq Husain said that measles cases are failing to decline for two main reasons: vaccination coverage not reaching the 95 percent threshold in all areas and inadequate adherence to infection prevention and control measures in hospitals and communities, Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Earlier this week, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for disrupting the country's vaccination programme while pursuing a new vaccine procurement system.

She further alleged that the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government's incompetence and negligence have resulted in the disease spreading into an epidemic.

“Out of ill intentions and personal interests, the illegitimate interim government disrupted the vaccination program while attempting to introduce a new system for vaccine procurement. And due to the incompetence and negligence of the current government, this disease has spread into an epidemic,” read a statement issued by Hasina, which was posted on the Awami League's social media platform X.

“At present, nearly hundreds of thousands of children in 61 districts of the country are affected by this disease. According to official figures, more than six hundred children have died, although the actual number is much higher. The line of deaths is getting longer every day. This is not an accident; this is an administrative crime,” the former PM added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)