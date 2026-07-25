Bloating is more than just an inconvenience; the uncomfortable swelling can affect your comfort, energy levels and overall well-being. From overeating and consuming gas-producing foods to dehydration and digestive disorders, several factors can contribute to that unpleasant feeling of fullness.

To help tackle the issue at its root, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares some simple yet effective strategies that can reduce bloating and support healthy digestion.

Eat Kiwi and Papaya

The doctor reveals that both kiwi and papaya supply digestive enzymes that help to break down trapped gas. These fruits are also rich in dietary fibre that speeds up stomach emptying and breaks down proteins.

10 Minute Walk

According to him, a simple 10-minute walk after eating helps reduce bloating, improves digestion, and lowers blood sugar. The gentle movement wakes up the gut, moves trapped gas along, and stops food from sitting too long in your stomach.

Simethicone

This is an anti-inflammatory medication which helps to relieve bloating, pressure, and abdominal pain caused by excess gas. According to the doctor, this medication breaks up gas bubbles in the digestive tract and allows smaller bubbles to merge and pass more easily.

Peppermint and Ginger Tea

Peppermint and ginger tea relieve bloating by relaxing gut muscles and speeding up digestion. While peppermint eases cramping and trapped gas, ginger stimulates digestive enzymes to reduce fullness as well as speed up digestion.

Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are an effective natural remedy for bloating. According to the doctor, it relaxes gut muscles, helps to stimulate gastric enzymes and releases trapped gas.

Bismuth

Bismuth compounds help to neutralise smelly gas by binding to foul-smelling sulphur gases in the digestive tract. However, it is advised not to take bismuth for a long time or in high amounts, as it can lead to serious side effects like muscle twitches or confusion.

While occasional bloating is usually not serious, persistent or severe symptoms should never be ignored. By making mindful dietary choices, staying active, and following these expert-backed tips, you can support better digestion without having to worry about uncomfortable bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.