Menopause is a natural biological transition that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years. This usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55. During this phase, the body produces lower levels of oestrogen and progesterone, leading to several physical and emotional changes. While menopause is a normal part of ageing, its symptoms can vary significantly from one woman to another. Some of the common symptoms are hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings, among others. These changes can affect daily activities, emotional well-being, and quality of life. Hence, it is important to manage symptoms.

There are several ways that can help ease menopausal symptoms and improve overall well-being. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, adequate hydration, stress management techniques, and sufficient sleep, can help in supporting the body through hormonal changes. Yoga can also be beneficial to manage symptoms of menopause. Here are some yoga asanas that can help manage menopause symptoms.

Yoga To Manage Symptoms Of Menopause

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Child's Pose is a pose that helps calm the nervous system and reduce stress. Since many women experience anxiety, irritability, or emotional fluctuations during menopause, this pose can be good for comfort and relaxation. To perform it, kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and slowly lower your torso forward. Stretch your arms in front of you and rest your forehead on the mat. Take slow, deep breaths while holding the pose. This asana helps release tension in the back, shoulders, and neck.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Cat-Cow Pose is a sequence that improves spinal flexibility and reduces stiffness. Menopause can sometimes cause muscle tension and joint discomfort, making this pose useful. Start on your hands and knees. As you inhale, lift your head and tailbone while allowing your belly to move toward the floor (Cow Pose). As you exhale, round your spine toward the ceiling and tuck your chin toward your chest (Cat Pose). Repeating this movement slowly for several breaths improves circulation, supports spinal health, and relieves back discomfort.

3. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Mountain Pose may look simple, but it is great for improving posture, balance, and body awareness. Hormonal changes during menopause can affect bone health and balance, making posture-focused exercises important. Stand upright with your feet together or hip-width apart. Keep your shoulders relaxed and your arms by your sides. Distribute your weight evenly across both feet and take slow breaths. Practicing this pose helps strengthen the legs, and improve alignment.

4. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge Pose is a backbend that helps open the chest and strengthen the lower body. It can be beneficial for combating fatigue and improving mood. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep your feet hip-width apart. Press your feet into the ground and slowly lift your hips upward. Hold the position for a few breaths before lowering. This pose stretches the chest, neck, and spine while strengthening the glutes and legs.

5. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose is helpful for women experiencing stress, fatigue, or sleep difficulties during menopause. Sit close to a wall and lie back while extending your legs upward against the wall. Allow your arms to rest comfortably by your sides. Close your eyes and breathe. This pose helps in relaxation by helping in blood circulation and reducing physical tension.

6. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Butterfly Pose stretches the hips and inner thighs while encouraging relaxation. It can be helpful for reducing tension in the pelvic region and improving flexibility. Sit on the floor with the soles of your feet touching each other. Allow your knees to fall outwards naturally. Hold your feet with your hands and sit with a straight spine. Breathe slowly and comfortably. This pose helps to open the hips and improve circulation in the lower body.

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