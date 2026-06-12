Morning sickness is one of the most common symptoms experienced during pregnancy, particularly during the first trimester. However, it can occur at any time of the day or night and may cause nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness, or a feeling of discomfort. While the exact cause is not fully understood, hormonal changes, increased sensitivity to certain smells, and physical adjustments within the body are known to cause morning sickness. The severity varies from one person to another and can sometimes affect daily activities and overall well-being.

Managing morning sickness involves a combination of lifestyle adjustments, adequate rest, proper hydration, and gentle physical activity. Among these, yoga has also gained popularity. Through controlled movements, mindful breathing, and relaxation techniques, yoga can help reduce stress, improve circulation, support digestion, and promote a sense of calm. These may help ease some of the discomfort associated with morning sickness, helping mothers feel better. Here are yoga asanas that can help ease morning sickness.

Yoga To Ease Morning Sickness

1. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Cat-Cow Pose is a gentle movement that involves alternating between arching and rounding the back while coordinating the movement with the breath. This simple pose helps improve spinal flexibility and encourages healthy circulation throughout the body. For women experiencing morning sickness, Cat-Cow Pose may help relieve digestive discomfort and reduce feelings of bloating.

2. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Child's Pose is a yoga pose that allows the body to rest while gently stretching the hips and lower back. It is done as a relaxation pose between other yoga movements. This posture can be helpful when morning sickness is accompanied by fatigue or stress. Resting in Child's Pose encourages slow, deep breathing, which can calm the nervous system and reduce feelings of nausea.

3. Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Bound Angle Pose is performed by sitting upright and bringing the soles of the feet together while allowing the knees to gently fall outward. It is a simple and comfortable posture that can be done during different stages of pregnancy. This pose helps open the hips and improve blood circulation. Sitting upright in this position encourages proper posture, which may support digestion and reduce abdominal discomfort. The calm and steady nature of the pose also promotes relaxation, helping to reduce stress levels.

4. Seated Side Stretch

This is an easy yoga movement that can be done on the floor or in a chair. One arm is extended overhead while the body gently bends to the opposite side, creating a stretch along the side of the torso. This stretch helps create more space for breathing and releases tension in the upper body. Deep and relaxed breathing is beneficial for managing nausea because it helps calm the mind and body.

5. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Mountain Pose is a basic yoga pose that offers several benefits. It involves standing tall with the feet comfortably apart, shoulders relaxed, and spine aligned while focusing on steady breathing. Good posture can help reduce unnecessary strain on the body and support healthy digestion. Taking slow, controlled breaths while standing can help reduce feelings of anxiety or stress that can cause nausea.

6. Legs-Up-the-Wall Variation

A modified Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose is a restorative posture that promotes relaxation and circulation. During pregnancy, it is best performed with cushions or pillows supporting the upper body. This gentle position can help reduce tiredness and encourage a sense of calm. Fatigue can make morning sickness feel more intense, so taking time to rest in a supported position may provide relief. The pose also encourages deep breathing and relaxation.

7. Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

Easy Pose is a comfortable seated position commonly used for meditation and breathing exercises. Sitting with a straight spine and relaxed shoulders allows you to breathe more efficiently. The main benefit of this pose is that it helps you breathe mindfully. Slow and deep breaths can help calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and create a feeling of balance. Many women find that practicing deep breathing regularly helps them manage nausea more effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.