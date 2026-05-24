These Common Food Items May Trigger Heartburns, Says AIIMS-Trained Doctor

We have heard many people talk about feeling a burning sensation in the chest after they eat something, but they also often ignore it as a small problem. Frequent heartburn could be a sign that certain everyday foods are affecting your digestive system. The discomfort usually occurs after meals and may leave you feeling uneasy for hours.

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at Harvard and Stanford, some commonly eaten foods and drinks can make heartburn symptoms worse without people even realising it.

Surprisingly, some of these foods may even surprise people because they are often considered a routine part of daily meals.

Dr Saurabh Sethi shares that some common foods and drinks may make heartburn worse, while a few can help calm the stomach naturally. He explained that tomatoes and tomato based foods are highly acidic and may increase acid reflux. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, among others, can also irritate the digestive system because of their high acid content.

Chocolate may trigger heartburn as it contains caffeine and other compounds that can allow stomach acid to move upward easily. Spicy foods can worsen acidity. Even mint tea, which many people consider soothing, may increase acid reflux in some individuals.

Dr Sethi also mentions a few foods that may help reduce discomfort. Oatmeal can help absorb extra stomach acid. Ginger has the ability to calm the digestive system. Slightly green Banana can help protect the stomach, while melons and cucumber are also gentle on the stomach and may help ease heartburn symptoms.

A report by the National Library of Medicine states that many living in Western countries regularly suffer from problems such as heartburn and acid coming back into the throat. When heartburn happens very often or becomes severe, it may be a condition called GERD. This condition affects both the stomach and the food pipe, also known as the esophagus, and can lead to digestive discomfort.

Those dealing with severe heartburn or GERD may feel better by making small changes to their daily habits and eating patterns. Doctors also suggest medicines to reduce stomach acid and provide relief from discomfort.

If the condition still does not improve after lifestyle changes and medication, surgery may sometimes be considered as another treatment option.

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