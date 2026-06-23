When women hit their 40s, they can start feeling irritable or anxious or become unusually emotional. These signs may be due to the phase of perimenopause hitting the body, but knowing whether they may be due to thyroid malfunction is also a concern. The symptoms of both mimic each other and need to be differentiated to seek relief. Research published in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists journal details that perimenopause can influence your mood in your 40s. When it comes to thyroid functioning, research published in the European PubMed Central details that when thyroid function is impacted, it can result in abrupt mood swings. The hormonal fluctuations begin or increase after 40 due to a dip in oestrogen levels. A decline in oestrogen affects serotonin and mood regulation. To effectively know if your mood swings are due to perimenopause or thyroid malfunction, then knowing the symptoms of each is necessary.

Perimenopause Symptoms You Should Know

Research published in the NPJ Women's Health journal details that perimenopause can cause symptoms that can affect how you function on a daily basis. These symptoms that you need to know are as follows:

Irregular periods

Hot flashes

Sleep disturbances

Mood swings, irritability

Brain fog

The symptoms can fluctuate unpredictably, which can confuse people, and they can become confused if their mood swings are a symptom of perimenopause or something else.

Thyroid Imbalance Symptoms In Women

Research published in the Frontiers in Endocrinology journal highlights that thyroid imbalance can affect women in terms of an overactive or underactive thyroid. These types of imbalances have the following symptoms that you need to know:

Hypothyroidism:

Fatigue

Depression

Weight gain

Hyperthyroidism:

Anxiety

Irritability

Palpitations

When the thyroid hormones are imbalanced, the above-listed symptoms can worsen.

Also Read: Small Gland, Big Job: 9 Essential Nutrients Your Thyroid Needs To Thrive

Perimenopause vs Thyroid: Key Differences

The key differences between perimenopause and thyroid functioning can be reflected in changes in the menstrual cycle, hot flashes, mild weight change, and fluctuating mood patterns. When the thyroid is affected, the impact on the menstrual cycle is rare; hot flashes are also rare, while weight changes are more prominent, and mood patterns are persistent.

Why These Two Conditions Are Often Confused

Women in their 40s tend to confuse their mood swings due to perimenopause and thyroid functioning due to their overlapping symptoms. Both health conditions affect the way hormones are secreted in the body and their respective levels. The point of confusion arises when symptoms like fatigue, mood swings, and brain fog occur as they mimic each other.

The overlap of these symptoms can lead to a misdiagnosis, which can delay treatment options.

Thyroid problems can mimic perimenopause, so women need to be careful in figuring out the root cause of their issues in a timely manner.

Also Read: Perimenopause Symptoms Are Appearing Earlier, But Are Often Misread As Stress; Doctor Explains Why, Shares Tips

Doctor Explains When To Get Tested

Dr Vandana Gupta, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Delhi, says, "Women in their 40s with persistent mood changes should not assume it is menopause." Thyroid testing is essential, as symptoms can overlap significantly."

Tests That Help Identify The Cause

You need to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms persistently, as it can negatively affect body functioning. After testing, seeking a doctor's consultation is essential, as a specialist can advise on the best course of treatment. The tests that you should get if you are doubtful of the cause of your mood swings are as follows:

Thyroid profile (TSH, T3, T4)

Hormone tests (FSH, oestrogen)

Menstrual history

How To Manage Mood Swings Naturally

Mood swings can be managed naturally when their severity is controllable; you need to understand how mood swings can be triggered. And the best way to control them, even after following a healthy lifestyle, diet, and other management techniques, is if there is no improvement, then it can point to the presence of a serious health issue. The health issue needs to be ruled out by identifying the cause after a thorough blood panel. Here are some ways to manage your mood swings naturally:

Sleep hygiene

Balanced diet

Exercise

Stress reduction

Avoid self-diagnosis

Both conditions are manageable, but the key is early and timely diagnosis, which can result in better outcomes. But only a medical professional can offer an exact diagnosis and detail out a plan for effective treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.