Actor Rakul Preet Singh, in an interview, spoke about the importance of syncing workouts with the menstrual cycle. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, she explained that every phase of the menstrual cycle brings changes in energy, mood, and physical performance, making it important to listen to the body instead of following the same workout routine every day. Her message sparked conversations about listening to the body's changing needs instead of forcing high-intensity workouts when energy levels are naturally low.

While many women worry that exercising during their periods may be unsafe, experts say that staying active is not only safe but can also help ease common symptoms such as cramps, bloating, and low mood. The key lies in choosing the right type of exercise at the right time rather than following a one-size-fits-all fitness plan. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Anita Gupta, Additional Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis La Femme, said that a woman's physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing changes throughout her menstrual cycle because of fluctuating hormone levels. These hormonal shifts influence energy, strength, endurance, and recovery, making some phases more suitable for intense workouts and others better for lighter movement. This approach, known as cycle syncing, involves adjusting exercise and even diet according to the different phases of the menstrual cycle. Doing so may help improve fitness, reduce discomfort, and make workouts feel more effective and sustainable over the long term.

What Is Cycle Syncing?

Cycle syncing is the practice of matching your workout routine with the different phases of your menstrual cycle. Since hormones such as estrogen and progesterone rise and fall throughout the month, they affect how energetic, strong or tired you feel. Instead of expecting your body to perform the same way every day, cycle syncing encourages you to work with your body's natural rhythm. It does not mean you have to stop exercising. Rather, it means choosing activities that suit your body's needs during each phase.

"Cycle syncing is all about understanding how your body feels through the different phases of your menstrual cycle and choosing the exercise regime accordingly," said Dr Gupta.

Is It Safe To Exercise During Periods?

Yes, Dr Gupta says it is completely safe to exercise during your periods. In fact, light physical activity can provide several benefits during menstruation. It may:

Reduce menstrual cramps

Ease bloating

Improve mood

Relieve stress

Help you feel more comfortable

Menstrual Phase: Gentle Movement

The menstrual phase usually lasts between three and seven days. During this time, hormone levels are low, and many women experience bleeding, cramps, fatigue, and reduced energy. Since your body is already working hard, this is the time to prioritise gentle movement rather than intense exercise. Suitable activities include:

Gentle walking

Light yoga

Stretching exercises

Breathing exercises

These activities can improve blood circulation, reduce muscle stiffness, and help lift your mood. If your symptoms are severe, resting for a day or two is also a healthy choice.

Follicular Phase: Increase The Intensity

After your period ends, the follicular phase begins. During this stage, estrogen levels gradually rise, leading to increased energy, motivation, and improved mood. This is often the best time to challenge yourself physically because your body is more prepared for higher-intensity exercise. You can include:

Brisk walking

Running

Cardio workouts

Strength training

Weight training

Muscle-building exercises

Ovulation Phase: Make The Most Of Peak Energy

Ovulation is when hormone levels reach their peak. For many women, this is when they feel their strongest and most energetic. Your body may be able to handle:

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Heavy weight lifting

Fast-paced cardio

Challenging strength workouts

However, not everyone feels the same during ovulation. Some women experience mild to moderate abdominal pain or discomfort. If that happens, it is perfectly fine to reduce the intensity or switch to gentler exercises until you feel better.

Luteal Phase: Slow Down And Support Recovery

The luteal phase begins after ovulation. During this stage, hormone levels start to fall, and energy gradually declines. Recovery may also become slower. Dr Gupta recommends shifting to moderate-intensity activities such as:

Moderate-paced walking

Moderate strength training

Pilates

As this phase progresses, many women develop premenstrual symptoms such as bloating, breast tenderness, mood swings, and cramps. During these days, gentle walking, stretching, or yoga may feel more comfortable than intense workouts.

Don't Forget To Sync Your Diet

Exercise is only one part of cycle syncing. Dr Gupta emphasises that combining workout changes with a balanced diet and proper hydration can provide better benefits. Eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, and consuming enough protein, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can support energy levels and recovery throughout the menstrual cycle. Adequate hydration may also help reduce bloating and fatigue.

Every woman's menstrual cycle is different, so there is no single workout plan that suits everyone. Cycle syncing is about paying attention to your body's changing energy levels and adjusting your exercise routine accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.