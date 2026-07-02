When you're trying to conceive, there are several aspects that need to be taken into consideration. If you're someone who is trying to get pregnant, you may have come across the term luteal phase. While many people focus on ovulation, the days after ovulation are just as important for a successful pregnancy. The luteal phase is the time between ovulation and the start of your next period. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Niti Kautish, Director - Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, said that this phase usually lasts between 11 and 17 days, with 12 to 14 days being the most common. A luteal phase that consistently lasts 10 days or less is generally considered short.

A short luteal phase may reduce the chances of pregnancy because it gives the body less time for implantation after fertilisation. However, it is important not to panic if you notice one or two shorter cycles. Occasional variations are common and may not indicate a health problem. If your luteal phase is consistently short and you are finding it difficult to conceive, it is worth discussing the issue with a healthcare provider to identify any underlying cause.

Why Does The Luteal Phase Matter?

After ovulation, the ovary starts producing progesterone, a hormone that prepares the uterine lining for a possible pregnancy. This lining becomes thick and healthy, creating the right environment for a fertilised egg to attach and grow.

If pregnancy does not occur, progesterone levels fall, the uterine lining breaks down, and menstruation begins. If the luteal phase is too short, this process may start before the embryo has enough time to implant successfully.

How Can A Short Luteal Phase Affect Fertility?

A short luteal phase does not automatically mean you cannot get pregnant, but it can make conception more challenging for some people. One reason is that there may be less time for implantation. After fertilisation, an embryo usually takes around six to 10 days to travel through the fallopian tube and implant in the uterus. If your period starts before implantation is complete, the pregnancy may not happen.

Another concern is inadequate progesterone. This hormone helps maintain the uterine lining during the early stages of pregnancy. If progesterone levels are too low or drop earlier, the lining may not remain suitable for implantation or supporting an early pregnancy.

In some cases, a consistently short luteal phase may also point to problems with ovulation rather than being the direct cause of infertility. Hormonal imbalances and certain medical conditions can affect how well ovulation occurs and how much progesterone the body produces afterward.

Does A Short Luteal Phase Always Mean Infertility?

The simple answer is no. Many women with a short luteal phase conceive naturally and go on to have healthy pregnancies. In fact, having one or two short luteal phases from time to time is fairly common and usually does not require treatment.

The main concern arises when the luteal phase is consistently short over several menstrual cycles, especially if you have been trying to conceive without success. In such situations, further evaluation can help determine whether there is an underlying issue that needs attention.

"Many people with a short luteal phase conceive naturally and have healthy pregnancies. Also, having one or two short luteal phases occasionally is common and usually isn't a concern," said Dr. Kautish.

What Can Be Done?

The first step is to confirm whether your luteal phase is actually short. This can be done by tracking ovulation accurately using ovulation predictor kits, monitoring basal body temperature, or, if needed, ultrasound monitoring under the guidance of a fertility specialist.

If the luteal phase is consistently short, your doctor may recommend a fertility evaluation. This may include checking for conditions that can affect ovulation or progesterone production, such as hypothyroidism, elevated prolactin levels, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), low body weight, excessive exercise, or significant stress.

If an underlying condition is found, treating it may improve ovulation and support a healthier luteal phase. Depending on your individual situation, a fertility specialist may also recommend medications that stimulate ovulation, which can improve progesterone production after ovulation.

In selected cases, progesterone supplements may be prescribed after ovulation or after a positive pregnancy test. However, routine progesterone use is not recommended for everyone with a short luteal phase because research on its benefits is mixed. Treatment is usually personalised based on individual needs and medical history.

Alongside medical care, maintaining good overall health can support fertility. Aim for a healthy weight, eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly without overdoing it, avoid smoking, and limit alcohol intake. "Begin taking a prenatal vitamin containing 400-800 micrograms of folic acid before conception," adds Dr. Kautish. These simple lifestyle measures can improve your overall reproductive health and prepare your body for pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.