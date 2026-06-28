Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda will on Monday release the operational guidelines for Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) Abhiyaan -- a comprehensive, people-centric and technology-enabled initiative to fight anaemia, an official statement said on Sunday.

Nadda will release the guidelines during the 16th Meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the statement added.

The Union government is now aiming to step up efforts for reducing the prevalence of anaemia across vulnerable groups, including children, adolescents, and women of reproductive age, through prophylactic iron supplementation, deworming and testing.

The launch will mark a milestone in India's fight against anaemia as the programme transitions from 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' to 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', reflecting its evolution into a more comprehensive, people-centric and technology-enabled initiative.

The launch will also formalise the programme's transition, reflecting its evolution into a holistic approach that extends beyond iron supplementation to encompass testing, therapeutic management, eating right, digital tracking and community participation through Jan Chetna.

The release of the Operational Guidelines during the 16th CCHFW Meeting will reaffirm the Union government's continued commitment to strengthening nutrition and maternal and child health and will further accelerate progress towards a healthier and 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat'. The guidelines will establish a robust digital ecosystem for monitoring anaemia services across beneficiary groups, it said.

Haemoglobin testing records for pregnant women will be mapped through the JANANI (Journey of Antenatal, Natal and Neonatal Integrated Care) Portal, while records for children will be captured through the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Universal Immunisation WIN (U-WIN) portals. These platforms will converge into a unified Anaemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Portal, enabling comprehensive monitoring, analysis and evidence-based planning.

A key feature of the Abhiyaan will be the transition from the T3 approach (Test, Treat, Talk) to the T4 approach (Test, Treat, Talk and Track), the statement said.

The revised strategy will emphasise intensified haemoglobin testing, treatment of iron deficiency anaemia in accordance with national anaemia management protocols, systematic tracking of beneficiaries for referral and follow-up, and targeted counselling to encourage healthy dietary practices, it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)