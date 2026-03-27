What Is Seed Cycling? Nutritionist Explains How It Supports Hormonal Balance

Seed cycling has quickly become a buzzword in the wellness world. At its core, this practice involves eating specific seeds like flax, pumpkin, sunflower and sesame during different phases of your menstrual cycle. Their nutrients can help support the body's natural hormone rhythms. In a video shared on Instagram, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains how seed cycling works. It is a natural way to support hormonal balance.

How To Do Seed Cycling?

Start on the first day of your menstrual cycle and combine one to two tablespoons of pumpkin seeds with flax seeds. Eat this combination for 15 days. "They both are rich in phytoestrogen and magnesium. These two nutrients are very important to promote better estrogen levels in your follicular phase, hence giving you much better energy levels and supporting your hormones," the nutritionist says.

In the second half of the cycle, have one tablespoon of sesame powder with sunflower seeds daily to complete the seed cycle. "These two can help support progesterone levels. They have vitamin E that can help strengthen your uterine lining, prepare your body for the next menstrual cycle or even pregnancy," she adds.

Benefits Of Seed Cycling

1. Balances Estrogen and Progesterone

Specific seeds can bind to excess estrogen and help move it out of the body or boost it when levels are low. This keeps your hormones in a healthy balance.

2. Reduces PMS Symptoms

The high magnesium and vitamin E found in sunflower and pumpkin seeds help relax muscles and reduce inflammation. This can lead to fewer cramps, less breast tenderness, and steadier moods before your period.

3. Regulates Your Cycle

These seeds provide essential nutrients that your body needs during the follicular and luteal phases. Seed cycling may help your body regulate ovulation and menstruation, which is especially helpful for irregular cycles.

4. Clears Hormonal Acne

The zinc in pumpkin and sesame seeds helps control androgen levels and promotes skin healing. It can reduce deep breakouts along the jawline.

4. Supports Fertility and Egg Quality

The rich supply of omega-3 fatty acids and selenium improves blood flow to the reproductive organs and protects eggs from oxidative stress. This creates a better environment for conception.

Seed cycling is a long-term approach, so be patient and give it a few months before drawing any conclusions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.