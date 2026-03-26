6 Seeds To Naturally Support Your Hormones, Skin, Sleep, Bones And Energy

Seeds have become one of the key items in breakfast and other meals of the day. Agree? But if you are still figuring out which seeds to include and how much to consume for better health, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a holistic approach. In an Instagram post, she discusses six seeds and highlights the importance of adding them to your daily diet. She shares, “Small additions, powerful impact. These everyday seeds support your hormones, skin, sleep, bones & energy — naturally.”

6 seeds for better health

1. Chia seeds (soaked) → help keep your skin hydrated

The nutritionist recommends consuming 1 tbsp of soaked chia seeds every day to keep your skin hydrated. She adds that these seeds, being rich in omega-3 fats, support skin barrier function and improve gut health through soluble fibre.

Chia seeds absorb liquid, becoming gelatinous, which further supports hydration and digestion. The seeds should be soaked for 15–20 minutes or overnight for best results.

2. Flaxseeds → promote oestrogen balance

Batra recommends consuming 1 tsp of flaxseeds per day to maintain oestrogen balance in the body. According to her, flaxseeds, being rich in lignans, have mild estrogen-like activity that may support hormonal regulation and balance oestrogen levels. In addition, flaxseeds are high in healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

3. Pumpkin seeds → help improve sleep quality

She suggests consuming 1 tbsp of pumpkin seeds every day to improve sleep quality. Talking about pumpkin seeds, she writes, “High in magnesium, which supports relaxation, nerve function & better sleep cycles.”

4. Sesame seeds → help strengthen bones

The nutritionist suggests eating 1 tbsp of sesame seeds a day to provide calcium, magnesium and zinc to the body. According to her, this supports bone density and reduces inflammation, which is often associated with joint pain.

5. Sunflower seeds → help support immunity

The expert recommends consuming 1 tbsp of sunflower seeds per day. These seeds, according to her, are rich in nutrients such as vitamin E, selenium, zinc and antioxidants that protect cells and support the immune response.

6. Garden cress seeds → help improve iron levels & reduce fatigue

Finally, Lovneet Batra suggests eating 1 tsp of garden cress seeds daily, which can help improve iron levels and reduce fatigue. “Good source of plant iron that supports haemoglobin and energy levels,” she notes about garden cress seeds.

At the end of the discussion, the nutritionist highlights that consistency matters more than quantity. Hence, incorporating these seeds into your daily routine can provide potential nutritional benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.