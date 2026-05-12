"Bing, Bing, Gone": Trump Shares AI Images Of Laser Attack On Iranian Aircraft

US President Donald Trump posted a series of AI-generated images depicting dramatic military strikes against Iran, as tensions over the fragile Middle East ceasefire continued to escalate.

The images, uploaded to Trump's Truth Social account, portrayed fictional combat scenes involving American military forces targeting Iranian assets. One image showed a US warship blasting an aircraft marked with the Iranian flag using what appeared to be a high-powered laser weapon. The aircraft is shown exploding midair alongside Trump's caption, "Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!"

Another digitally created image focused on naval warfare. It depicted a US drone flying above a group of Iranian "fast boats" moments before synchronised explosions tear through the vessels. Trump accompanied the post with the message, "BYE BYE, 'FAST BOATS".

The posts arrived at a particularly tense moment in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, with negotiations over ending the conflict appearing increasingly unstable.

Trump Says Ceasefire On "Life Support"

Trump on Monday warned that the ceasefire that has largely paused fighting in the Gulf for more than a month may not survive much longer. His remarks came after he rejected Iran's latest proposal aimed at reviving negotiations.

Calling Tehran's response "Totally unacceptable", Trump insisted the United States would ultimately achieve a "complete victory" over Iran.

"The ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, 'Sir, your loved one has approximately a one per cent chance of living'," Trump told reporters.

Read | Trump Warns Mideast Truce On "Life Support", Iran Says Ready For Any Aggression

Behind the scenes, frustration inside the White House has reportedly been growing. According to CNN, Trump has become increasingly irritated with Iran's handling of negotiations and is now more open to restarting major military operations than he had been in recent weeks.

Sources familiar with the discussions told the network that Trump is particularly angry over the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and what he views as internal divisions within Iran's leadership that are slowing progress in nuclear talks.

Trump met with his national security team again at the White House on Monday to discuss possible next steps. However, officials said a major decision is unlikely before the president departs for China on Tuesday afternoon.

