Menstrual Health: How To Reset Your Cycle Naturally After Festive Disruptions

During the festive season, most people spend time taking care of essential rituals, family and friends. It is quite natural during these busy times, like during Diwali, that you would forget about your own health issues. This is especially true for women, who are often left handling everything from festive meals to taking care of the elderly, children and guests. What takes a hit during these times, and not visibly so, is menstrual health. From early period to skipped periods, the problems that come up as a result are many. But once the festivities are done, you may want to take some time and focus on yourself so that your menstrual cycle is able to reset and normalise. Here's how.

STRESS

Festivals bring happiness, connection, and celebration but same can cause your body out of rhythm. Many women face delayed cycles, mood swings, cramps, bloating, or fatigue after festivals.

Changes in sleep, diet, and stress during the festive season usually cause disturb the delicate hormonal balance that regulates menstruation. Women can reset menstrual cycle naturally and restore body's balance within a short period.

In humans, menstrual cycle is governed by the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian (HPO) axis, a finely tuned hormonal network. Festive habits like:

Late-night sleep

High-sugar or oily food intake

Excess caffeine

Travel fatigue

Emotional stress

can cause hormonal fluctuations, especially in cortisol hormone. Elevated cortisol levels interfere with ovulation and delay menstruation.

Understanding this connection helps women be gentle with themselves and body just needs rest, nutrition, and routine to recover.

SLEEP

Sleep plays a very important role in maintaining hormonal balance and menstrual rhythm . Irregular or late-night sleep affects melatonin production, which indirectly disrupts estrogen and progesterone balance.

To restore your cycle:

Sleep for 7-8 hours daily at consistent times.

Avoid screens 30-45 minutes before bedtime.

Practice a bedtime slow down routine like dim lights, calming herbal tea, calm music and deep breathing.

Balanced sleep resets body's internal clock called circadian rhythm and lowers stress hormones which can considered to be first step toward restoring a healthy menstrual cycle.

NUTRIENTS

Body hormones depend on the nutrients women eat. Post-festival, detox gently through whole, unprocessed foods rather than harsh cleanses or crash diet courses or long fasting .

Women should have Diet which includes

Iron-rich foods: spinach, beetroot, dates, and pomegranates.

Healthy fats: nuts, seeds, avocado, ghee, and olive oil.

Protein sources: eggs, paneer, lentils, and fish.

Fiber and cruciferous veggies: broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower help the liver clear excess estrogen.

Hydration: at least 3 litres of water daily.

Avoid refined sugar, packaged foods, and caffeine. Choose real food that nourishes body's natural hormone production. So correct diet is key to resetting disturbed menstrual cycle naturally.

EXERCISE

Movement keeps blood circulation strong and supports hormonal health. But overexercising when body is already tired can delay periods further.

Women should do following gentle post-festival exercises:

Walking or cycling improves circulation and releases endorphins.

Yoga especially butterfly pose, bridge pose, and child's pose for menstrual comfort.

Stretching and breathing lowers cortisol and soothes menstrual cramps.

Even 30 minutes a day of light movement can naturally regulate your cycle and improve overall menstrual health.

LIVER AND GUT INFLUENCES

Your liver and gut help metabolize and eliminate hormones like estrogen. After festive indulgence, they might be overloaded leading to bloating, PMS, or irregular bleeding.

To normalise this metabolic process following things will help

Eat fiber-rich foods (oats, millets, fruits, and vegetables).

Add probiotics (curd, buttermilk).

Drink warm water with lemon or turmeric in the morning.

Limit alcohol and fried food for a couple of weeks.

When your digestion is healthy, your hormones communicate more efficiently which ultimately leads to natural menstrual cycle reset.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

Stress management is crucial for menstrual cycle. High stress suppresses the release of ovulatory hormones, causing missed or delayed periods.

Following daily practices can reduce cortisol:

Deep breathing (4-6 rhythm)

Meditation or mindfulness

Nature walks or light music

Talking to loved ones

Even 10 minutes of mindfulness can improve your emotional and hormonal balance.

MENSTRUAL TRACKING

After a festive disruption, your next period might be a few days early or late - and that's normal. Track your cycle using an app or a journal. Note:

Start and end dates

Flow and cramps

Mood or energy changes

Sleep and diet patterns

Within one or two months, your body typically finds its rhythm again. So keeping patience will help.

Women should consult a gynaecologist if:

miss period for over 6-8 weeks

experience excessive bleeding or pain

notice acne, hair loss, or weight changes

feel persistently tired or anxious

Sometimes, thyroid imbalance or PCOS can be triggered or worsened by stress and lifestyle changes early diagnosis ensures smooth recovery.

Menstrual cycle reflects overall well-being. Festivals are for joy and connection but once they're over, your body deserves a reset. By restoring sleep, eating clean, moving gently, hydrating, and managing stress, you can bring your hormones back into harmony.

(By Dr Vinoad Bharrati, Consultant Gynaecologist, Founder and Director, Elite Momz - Rising Medicare Hospital, Kharadi, Pune)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.