Your menstrual cycle does not just influence your reproductive health. Hormonal changes that occur throughout the month can affect sleep, mood, energy levels, and even how the heart functions. A new study published in Scientific Reports has found that the menstrual cycle affects the heart's autonomic nervous system, which is the system responsible for controlling automatic functions such as heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure. Researchers found that while the menstrual cycle changes heart rate variability (HRV), it does not significantly affect muscle strength, mood, or motivation.

These findings provide a better understanding of how the female body responds to natural hormonal shifts and may help women, athletes, and healthcare professionals understand changes in heart-related measurements more accurately. The study highlights the importance of considering menstrual cycle phases when assessing cardiovascular health and physical performance.

What Is Heart Rate Variability?

Heart rate variability, commonly known as HRV, refers to the small variations in the time interval between heartbeats. Although the heart may appear to beat at a steady rhythm, the gap between beats constantly changes.

HRV is controlled by the autonomic nervous system, which has two main branches; the sympathetic nervous system, often called the "fight-or-flight" system, and the parasympathetic nervous system, known as the "rest-and-digest" system. A higher HRV generally indicates that the body can adapt well to stress, while a lower HRV may suggest increased physical or mental strain.

Many smartwatches and fitness trackers now measure HRV, making it an increasingly popular tool for monitoring health and recovery.

How Was The Study Conducted?

The researchers studied healthy, naturally menstruating women across different phases of their menstrual cycle. Participants underwent a series of tests that assessed autonomic heart function, muscle strength, and psychological factors such as mood and motivation.

The menstrual cycle was divided into different phases, including the early follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase. Researchers then compared changes in HRV and other measurements across these stages to determine whether hormonal fluctuations influenced body functions. The study aimed to find a clearer picture of how natural hormone changes affect both the heart and physical performance.

What Did The Researchers Find?

The most important finding was that HRV changed significantly during different phases of the menstrual cycle. Also, measures related to autonomic control of the heart varied as hormone levels changed throughout the month.

These changes suggest that the autonomic nervous system responds to fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone. During certain phases, the balance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems shifted, leading to measurable differences in heart regulation.

However, the researchers found no significant changes in muscle strength. Tests measuring physical performance remained largely stable throughout the cycle. Likewise, mood states and motivation levels showed minimal differences between phases.

This means that although the heart's nervous system reacts to hormonal changes, overall physical strength may remain relatively constant.

Why Do Hormones Affect The Heart?

Oestrogen and progesterone influence several body systems, including the cardiovascular system. Oestrogen is generally linked to protective effects on blood vessels and may support parasympathetic activity, which helps slow the heart and promote relaxation.

Progesterone, on the other hand, may increase sympathetic nervous system activity in some phases of the cycle. As hormone levels rise and fall, the balance between these systems changes, leading to fluctuations in HRV.

Previous studies have found that HRV often decreases during the luteal phase, when progesterone levels are higher. The new findings support the idea that hormonal changes play an important role in regulating the heart's autonomic function.

What Do These Findings Mean For Women?

The results indicate that normal menstrual cycle-related changes can influence HRV readings. Women who use wearable devices to track recovery or stress may notice regular monthly patterns in their HRV data. Understanding these patterns can prevent unnecessary concern when there are temporary decreases.

For athletes, coaches, and healthcare professionals, the study emphasises the importance of considering menstrual cycle phases when evaluating cardiovascular measurements or interpreting wearable-device data. The findings also suggest that muscle strength and psychological well-being remain stable across the cycle for most women.

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