Metabolic health is the biological state of efficiently converting food into energy. However, metabolic health is not just about weight or physical fitness. It encompasses various factors, including blood sugar levels, insulin sensitivity, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and body composition. A person is often deemed metabolically healthy if their biomarkers, such as glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol, and waist circumference, fall within optimal ranges.

Importance of metabolic health

1. Rising prevalence of metabolic disorders

Conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are becoming increasingly common, largely due to lifestyle factors such as poor diet and lack of physical activity.

2. Chronic diseases connection

Metabolic health is closely linked to the risk of developing chronic diseases. Poor metabolic health is the root cause of modern killer diseases. It can lead to various issues, including heart disease, stroke, and some forms of cancer, making it a critical focus for overall health.

3. Quality of life

Being metabolically healthy not only reduces the risk of disease but also contributes to better energy levels, mental health, and overall quality of life.

4. Ageing well

Maintaining metabolic health is crucial for ageing gracefully, as it can help preserve muscle mass, cognitive function, and overall physical capability.

5 clinical markers of metabolic health

5 key biological markers help evaluate metabolic health. A person with good metabolic health typically has a healthy balance of blood sugar, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and body composition. The 5 indicators include:

Blood sugar

Blood pressure

Triglycerides

HDL cholesterol

Waist circumference

How to support your metabolic function

Your metabolic state is highly dynamic and responds quickly to lifestyle modifications. You can actively optimise your numbers through several core pillars:

1. Balanced diet

Incorporating whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, can help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve metabolic markers. Reducing processed foods, sugars, and trans fats is equally important.

2. Regular physical activity

Engaging in both aerobic exercises (like walking, running, cycling) and strength training can significantly enhance insulin sensitivity and overall metabolic function. Aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week is a good guideline.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight can improve metabolic health. Even a small percentage of weight loss can lead to significant health benefits for those who are overweight.

4. Adequate sleep

Quality sleep is vital for metabolic health. Poor sleep can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to increased cravings and metabolic disturbances. Strive for 7-9 hours of good-quality sleep per night.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress can negatively affect metabolic health through hormonal changes, such as elevated cortisol levels. Practising relaxation techniques, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing, can be beneficial.

6. Routine health check-ups

Regular check-ups can help monitor key biomarkers and provide insights into your metabolic health, allowing for early intervention if necessary.

In summary, prioritising metabolic health is essential for preventing chronic diseases, enhancing quality of life, and promoting longevity. Adopting a holistic approach that includes a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management, and routine health monitoring can lead to improved metabolic function and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.