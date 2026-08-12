Morning exercise not only improves your physical fitness, but also prepares your brain for the day ahead. After a night of sleep, the body may feel slow and the mind may take some time to become fully alert. Gentle to moderate physical activity in the morning increases heart rate and blood circulation, helping the body transition into an active state. Exercise may also help in the release of chemicals in the brain that improve mood, attention and mental performance.

Your morning workout does not have to be long or intense. A brisk walk, a few bodyweight exercises, yoga or simple stretching can be enough to get the body moving. Regular physical activity may also help reduce stress and improve sleep quality, both of which can affect concentration during the day. Starting the morning with exercise can therefore create a healthy routine that supports both physical and mental well-being. Here are some of the best morning exercises that can help improve focus.

Morning Exercises For Better Focus

1. Brisk Walking

A brisk walk is one of the easiest ways to start the morning and prepare your mind for the day ahead. Walking increases your heart rate and improves blood circulation, including blood flow to the brain. Try walking at a pace that makes you breathe a little faster but still allows you to talk comfortably. A 20- to 30-minute walk outdoors can give you natural morning light, which may help regulate your sleep-wake cycle.

2. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks can quickly increase your heart rate and get rid of the morning sluggishness. It involves the arms and legs together, making it a simple full-body movement. You do not need to perform them for a long time. Try doing them for 20 to 30 seconds, followed by a short rest, and repeat several times. If jumping feels uncomfortable or puts too much pressure on your knees, try step jacks instead. The goal is to wake up your body rather than exhaust yourself.

3. Bodyweight Squats

Squats are a simple exercise that works the thighs, hips and glutes which also requires coordination and balance. Performing a few sets in the morning can increase circulation and help loosen the body after several hours of sleep. Start with 10 to 15 repetitions and focus on maintaining proper form rather than doing a large number of squats. Keep your feet about shoulder-width apart, push your hips backwards and bend your knees while keeping your chest lifted.

4. Cat-Cow Stretch

Cat-cow is a gentle movement that can be particularly useful if your back feels stiff when you wake up. Start on your hands and knees. Slowly round your back while bringing your chin slightly towards your chest, then gently lift your chest and tailbone while looking forward. Move slowly and coordinate each movement with your breath. Repeating this exercise several times can help loosen the spine and encourage movement.

5. Plank

A plank is a simple exercise for activating the abdominal and other core muscles. A strong core can improve posture and make it easier to maintain a comfortable position while sitting at a desk for work or study. Start by holding a plank for 15 to 20 seconds and gradually increase the duration as you become stronger. Keep your body in a relatively straight line and avoid allowing your lower back to sag. If a traditional plank feels too difficult, place your knees on the floor. The aim is to maintain good form rather than hold the position for too long

6. Yoga

A short yoga routine can combine stretching, controlled movement and breathing, making it a good way to begin the day. Simple poses such as downward-facing dog, child's pose, gentle twists and standing stretches can help reduce stiffness and get the body moving. Yoga also encourages you to pay attention to your breathing and body position, which can create a transition into mentally demanding activities. You do not need to perform advanced poses. A 10- to 15-minute beginner-friendly sequence is enough for a morning routine.

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