Antibiotics can be a necessary part of treating bacterial infections, but they can also affect the gut microbiome along the way. Since these medicines can reduce both harmful and helpful bacteria, some people may notice changes such as loose stools, bloating or digestive discomfort during or after a course. That is why gut care can be worth thinking about while taking antibiotics, rather than only after finishing them.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared an Instagram video discussing how people can support their gut during an antibiotic course. She begins with a simple reminder: “Sometimes you really need them, so stop feeling guilty about it.”

How to support your gut while taking antibiotics

1. Think about probiotics during the course

According to Chowdhary, waiting until the antibiotics are over to think about probiotics may not be the only approach. She suggests discussing probiotic options with a healthcare professional while the course is ongoing.

The expert mentions three types:

Saccharomyces boulardii: A probiotic yeast that is not killed by antibiotics in the same way as bacteria.

A probiotic yeast that is not killed by antibiotics in the same way as bacteria. Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium: She highlights this combination because it has been studied in relation to antibiotic-associated gut problems.

She highlights this combination because it has been studied in relation to antibiotic-associated gut problems. Spore-based probiotics: These are designed to survive tougher conditions in the digestive system.

Chowdhary also advises spacing probiotics away from antibiotics, suggesting a gap of around two to three hours. However, the right product and timing can vary, so it is best to check with your doctor or pharmacist.

2. Add fermented foods slowly

Foods such as kimchi, kombucha and sauerkraut can be part of a varied diet. But Chowdhary says there is no need to have large amounts of several fermented foods at once, especially if your stomach already feels sensitive.

3. Do not forget the basics

Her advice also includes getting enough sleep, managing stress, getting some sunlight and staying physically active. These everyday habits can support overall health while your body recovers.

The key takeaway is simple: antibiotics may be important for treating an infection, and gut support can be discussed alongside the treatment. Never stop or change prescribed antibiotics on your own, and speak to a healthcare professional before starting supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.