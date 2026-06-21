Millions of people sleep every night but never truly rest. Their breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, often without them realizing it. This condition, known as sleep apnea, is far more common, and far more dangerous, than people think. According to estimates, around 1 in 10 Indian adults has obstructive sleep apnea, affecting more than 10 crore people. Yet a large number of cases remain undiagnosed and untreated.

Sleep apnea is not just about snoring or disturbed sleep. Experts warn that it can have serious consequences for the entire body. Repeated interruptions in breathing lower oxygen levels, putting stress on vital organs such as the heart and brain. Nearly half of all sleep apnea cases in India are moderate to severe, with links to conditions like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. The disorder also carries a significant economic burden due to lost productivity and healthcare costs. The good news is that sleep apnea is treatable, and early diagnosis can dramatically improve quality of life.

What Is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. These pauses can occur dozens of times every hour, reducing oxygen supply to the body and forcing the brain to briefly wake the person up to resume breathing.

There are three main types of sleep apnea:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): The most common type, caused by a collapse or blockage of the airway during sleep.

Central Sleep Apnea: Occurs when the brain fails to send proper signals to the muscles responsible for breathing.

Complex Sleep Apnea: A combination of both obstructive and central sleep apnea.

According to Dr. Atul Mittal, Chairman of Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, sleep apnea can act like a "slow killer" because reduced oxygen levels gradually affect major organs over time.

Why Does Sleep Apnea Happen?

When we sleep, the muscles of the throat and airway naturally relax. In some people, these relaxed tissues narrow or block the airway, making it difficult to breathe.

Several factors can increase the risk:

Obesity and excess weight

Enlarged tonsils or adenoids

Blocked nose and sinus problems

Jaw structure abnormalities

Enlarged tongue or soft palate issues

Experts note that sleep apnea can affect anyone, from children to older adults. Childhood obesity, in particular, is emerging as an important risk factor.

Signs And Symptoms To Watch For

Not everyone who snores has sleep apnea, but most people with sleep apnea do snore. Experts say it is important to look beyond snoring and pay attention to other warning signs.

Common symptoms include:

Loud, chronic snoring

Pauses in breathing during sleep

Frequent awakenings at night

Restless sleep and tossing or turning

Morning headaches

Daytime sleepiness

Poor concentration and memory

Waking up feeling unrefreshed

Parents should also watch for symptoms in children, including snoring, restless sleep, obesity and reduced interest in physical activities.

Why Untreated Sleep Apnea Is Dangerous

Repeated drops in oxygen levels can place tremendous strain on the body. According to respiratory specialist Dr. Randeep Guleria, sleep apnea increases the risk of heart attacks, irregular heart rhythms, high blood pressure and stroke.

The condition can also affect metabolism, increasing the likelihood of insulin resistance, fatty liver disease and diabetes. Because sleep becomes fragmented, many patients experience excessive daytime sleepiness, reduced alertness and poor productivity.

In severe cases, untreated sleep apnea can even contribute to road accidents if a person falls asleep while driving.

Diagnosis And Treatment Options

The gold standard for diagnosis is a sleep study, also known as polysomnography. This test measures breathing patterns, oxygen levels and sleep quality. Today, sleep studies can be performed both in hospitals and at home using portable devices.

Treatment depends on the severity and cause of the condition. Common approaches include:

Weight loss and lifestyle modifications

Sleeping on the side instead of the back

Managing nasal congestion and allergies

Oral and throat muscle exercises

CPAP and BiPAP therapy

Surgery in selected cases where a structural blockage is identified

Doctors emphasise that surgery is not always necessary and should be considered only when appropriate after detailed evaluation.

Common Myths About Sleep Apnea

Several misconceptions prevent people from seeking help:

Myth: Snoring is normal.

Fact: Loud, persistent snoring can be a warning sign.

Myth: Only obese people get sleep apnea.

Fact: Even lean individuals can develop the condition.

Myth: Only older adults are affected.

Fact: Children and young adults can also have sleep apnea.

Myth: CPAP machines mean serious illness.

Fact: They are highly effective treatment tools that can improve sleep and overall health.

Sleep apnea is a serious but highly treatable condition. If you experience loud snoring, daytime fatigue, breathing pauses during sleep or unexplained morning headaches, don't ignore the signs. Better sleep is more than a comfort, it is an essential part of protecting your heart, brain and long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.