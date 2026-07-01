India has unveiled an ambitious new strategy to improve the health of mothers and newborns across the country. The SUMAN Roadmap 2030, launched by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare during the 16th Conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW), aims to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare, particularly in high-burden regions where preventable deaths remain a major public health challenge. The roadmap is designed to help India meet its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets by 2030, including reducing maternal deaths, lowering newborn and infant mortality, and ensuring that every pregnant woman and newborn has access to quality healthcare. Alongside the roadmap, the government also launched several digital health initiatives, including Aarogya Setu 2.0, the Ayushman Sarathi PM-JAY WhatsApp Chatbot, the Drug Registry, and the Unified Health Interface.

What Is SUMAN Roadmap 2030?

The SUMAN (Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan) Roadmap 2030 is a comprehensive strategic framework developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to improve maternal and newborn healthcare services across India. It is an evidence-based plan that combines national health priorities with local healthcare needs to ensure equitable, accessible, and high-quality care for mothers and babies.

Also read: India Records Significant Gains In Maternal And Child Health: Report

Built Around The RMNCHA+N Framework

The roadmap follows the RMNCHA+N framework, which stands for:

Reproductive Health

Maternal Health

Newborn Health

Child Health

Adolescent Health

Nutrition

It adopts a life-cycle approach that covers every stage, from pre-pregnancy and pregnancy to childbirth and the postnatal period.

Strong Focus On High-Risk Pregnancies

A major objective of the roadmap is the early identification and management of high-risk pregnancies. The strategy includes:

Regular antenatal screening Third-trimester risk assessment Safe labour and delivery care Postnatal monitoring for mothers and newborns Timely referrals to higher healthcare centres when needed

Key Areas Of Focus

The SUMAN Roadmap 2030 addresses several critical gaps in maternal healthcare, including:

Better transport and referral systems

Improved services in tribal and hard-to-reach areas

Strengthening emergency obstetric care

Community participation through SUMAN Panchayats

Addressing climate-related risks affecting pregnant women and newborns

Major Goals Of SUMAN Roadmap 2030

The roadmap aims to:

Reduce the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to below 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030 Lower the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) Reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) Achieve universal access to quality maternal and newborn healthcare Eliminate preventable maternal and newborn deaths New Interventions Introduced

The SUMAN Roadmap 2030 sets out a bold and integrated vision to transform maternal and newborn healthcare in India. It calls for the establishment of Centres of Excellence to drive innovation and best practices, the creation of a centralized SUMAN Call Centre to ensure timely grievance redressal, and the strengthening of referral linkages across healthcare facilities. At its core, the roadmap emphasises robust digital monitoring and reporting through the JANANI Portal, ensuring transparency and accountability in service delivery.

Also read: Centre Rolls Out Key Healthcare Initiatives At 16th Health Council Conference

Spearheaded by the Maternal Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the RMNCHA+N framework, this national strategy combines evidence-based interventions, digital innovation, health systems strengthening, and active community participation. By weaving these elements together, the initiative aims to accelerate India's progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The roadmap's ultimate ambition is to reduce the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to below 70 per 100,000 live births, further lower the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), and achieve universal saturation of maternal and newborn health services across all States and Union Territories. With these measures, the vision is clear: to move decisively toward the goal of zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, ensuring healthier futures for mothers and children across the nation.

The SUMAN Roadmap 2030 represents one of India's most comprehensive strategies to improve maternal and newborn healthcare. By combining evidence-based interventions, digital monitoring, targeted district-level implementation, and stronger community participation, the initiative aims to reduce preventable maternal and infant deaths while ensuring that every woman and newborn receives timely, high-quality care regardless of where they live.

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