The Central government's health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, was launched in West Bengal on Sunday. Under this Central government scheme, applicants will get treatment for 1,950 types of diseases. They will also get the opportunity to avail knee replacement surgery.

A Historic Milestone for Healthcare in West Bengal 🩺



West Bengal has taken a major leap forward in healthcare infrastructure with the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in West Bengal.

Today marks a momentous day as the 1st Patient Registration under the… pic.twitter.com/qlraspAqb3 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 16, 2026

Taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said: "A Historic Milestone for Healthcare in West Bengal. West Bengal has taken a major leap forward in healthcare infrastructure with the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in West Bengal. Today marks a momentous day as the 1st Patient Registration under the scheme was officially completed at Medicare General Hospital in Bankura's Kotulpur. This initiative, which is PM @narendramodiJi's visionary healthcare scheme, opens a brand-new horizon of world-class, accessible and cashless healthcare facilities for the People of our State, ensuring that financial constraints never stand in the way of receiving quality medical treatment. Our commitment to the health & well-being of every Citizen remains absolute."

Although the previous Trinamool Congress government's Swasthya Sathi scheme initially offered knee replacement, there were allegations of irregularities in it. At one stage, it was also closed. Later, it was launched again with conditions. This time, the benefit of knee replacement is returning to the government health insurance through the Ayushman Bharat.

Ayushman Bharat was officially launched in the state from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Along with Chief Minister Adhikari and state Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel was also present at the event.

The Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme has also been launched for those who are not covered by the central health insurance scheme.

Along with this, the state government has also taken the initiative to open sales centres for medicines and medical supplies at affordable prices in government hospitals in the state.

'Amrit Pharmacy' will be launched in 10 government hospitals and health centres in the state. Medicines can be obtained from here at a discount of 50 to 80 per cent. For this, the state signed a memorandum of understanding with Benny Joseph, Technical Director (Operations) of Hindustan Life Care Limited.

During the previous Trinamool government government's tenure, there were frequent complaints about the services provided under the Swasthya Saathi scheme.

Patients and their families had to face problems in getting beds. This time, after the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, a dual health insurance scheme of the state and the Centre was launched for the people of West Bengal.

The Central government's Ayushman Bharat and the state's Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme will now be operational in the state.

Chief Minister Adhikari said that about 1 crore 43 lakh families will get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, that is, about 6 crore state residents will get its benefit.

Every state resident aged above 70 years will get its benefit.

In addition, 80 lakh state residents will get the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

The two health schemes launched on Sunday will provide medical services in 38,604 hospitals across the country.

The Chief Minister mentioned the opportunity for knee replacement at the time of launching two new health insurance schemes in the state.

He said that this health facility will be available in both the Ayushman Bharat and the Chief Minister's Swasthya Bima Yojana.

He added that during the previous Trinamool Congress government's tenure, 1,700 diseases were available for treatment under the health insurance scheme. Now, 1,950 diseases will be available for treatment.

The Narendra Modi-led Union government launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the country in 2018. However, it was not implemented in West Bengal during the previous state government's tenure due to its opposition towards the Centre.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)