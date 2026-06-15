One of the biggest misconceptions about infertility is that it always shows up with obvious signs. A lot of people assume that if their menstrual cycles are regular, they feel healthy, and there's no known medical condition, then fertility must be intact, no question. But in real life, infertility can be more of a quiet condition, like silent, and it might only become apparent once a couple starts to conceive.

So, that's why many couples are surprised when months of trying don't end in pregnancy. From a clinical point of view, infertility often develops quietly, without noticeable symptoms, especially in the early stages, and the whole process can look normal from the outside. In a bunch of cases, the first real sign of a fertility problem is just this, the inability to get pregnant even though there's regular unprotected intercourse.

Why Fertility Problems Often Go Unnoticed

Human reproduction depends on a complex interaction between the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, hormones, sperm production, and overall health. A problem in any one of these areas can affect fertility without producing symptoms that are obvious in day-to-day life.

For women, conditions such as diminished ovarian reserve may develop gradually without causing changes in menstrual cycles. Similarly, blocked fallopian tubes often remain undetected until fertility investigations are performed. A woman may continue to menstruate normally despite significant tubal damage.

For men, fertility trouble is often even more low key. A reduced sperm count, poor sperm motility, odd sperm morphology, or elevated sperm DNA fragmentation usually do not come with obvious physical symptoms. Most men dealing with male factor infertility feel no pain, no irritation, and there are no visible clues that anything reproductive is off.

Also Read: Male Infertility Costs Nearly As Much As Endometriosis Treatment In India: Study

The Hidden Conditions Behind Infertility

Several common reproductive disorders can remain undiagnosed for years.

Endometriosis is a good example of that, some women have intense, almost unbearable pain while others say they feel very little discomfort even though the condition is still causing major damage to fertility. Studies in major reproductive medicine journals keep pointing back to the same thing: endometriosis is one of the most underdiagnosed causes of infertility worldwide.

PMOS can also show up in a way that's just as confusing. For some people, periods become irregular and there's noticeable weight gain. But for others the cycles look normal, so they assume everything is fine, even while ovulation is being disrupted.

And then there are thyroid disorders, insulin resistance, autoimmune conditions and general hormonal imbalances, they can all mess with fertility too, sometimes without any obvious, big symptoms. In many cases it only really comes to light during fertility assessments, when everything gets reviewed more closely.

The Role of Age in Silent Infertility

Age-related fertility decline is one more thing that can go unnoticed, like pretty easy, honestly.

A lot of women think fertility stays pretty much the same across their thirties because periods keep running normally. But egg quality, and the sheer number of eggs, tends to start slipping well before menstruation finally ends. So someone can still have predictable monthly cycles while at the same time, the reproductive potential is dropping in a more serious way.

Likewise, more advanced paternal age has been linked with shifts in sperm quality, extra DNA damage, and a longer wait time to conception too.

The tricky part is that biological fertility is often changing before any clear, visible signs really show up.

Also Read: Male vs Female Infertility Treatment Costs: Here's What You Should Know

When Should Couples Seek Evaluation?

In most current clinical recommendations, couples who are under 35 are told to get an evaluation if pregnancy has not happened after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse. When a woman is 35 or older, doctors usually suggest assessment after just six months of trying.

There are also some situations where earlier consultation makes sense, like irregular menstrual cycles, or if there is known endometriosis, prior pelvic infections, repeated miscarriages, prior chemotherapy, testicular disorders, or even a family history of premature menopause.

Infertility is not always tied to symptoms. A lot of the most usual causes, like diminished ovarian reserve, tubal disease, endometriosis, hormonal disorders, and male factor infertility, can grow quietly and just stay unnoticed for years, even when someone feels fine.

(By Dr. Anindita Singh, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata)

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