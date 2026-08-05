Rajasthan's Drug Control Organisation has reported that the vast majority of medicines tested in July met prescribed quality standards, reinforcing the state's ongoing efforts to ensure the availability of safe and effective drugs. Of the 587 drug samples analysed during the month, 579 samples (98.64 per cent) were found to be of standard quality, while eight samples (1.36 per cent) were classified as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ). The monthly quality assessment was conducted by the Drug Testing Laboratory as part of the state's routine surveillance programme aimed at monitoring the quality of medicines available in the market. rincipal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore said the Drug Control Organisation regularly collects medicine samples from across the state and subjects them to scientific testing to safeguard public health and ensure that only quality medicines reach consumers.

According to the report, the eight NSQ samples included Cefixime with Lactic Acid Bacillus tablets, Nifedipine Sustained Release tablets, Formaldehyde solution, Betamethasone Sodium Phosphate injection, Metronidazole tablets, Cefixime and Ofloxacin dispersible tablets, Tapentadol Hydrochloride tablets, and Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets. These medicines were manufactured by pharmaceutical companies located in different states.

Food Safety and Drug Control Commissioner T. Shubhamangala said statutory action has been initiated against the manufacturers of the substandard medicines in accordance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related regulations.

She added that necessary directions have been issued to the concerned drug control officers to take appropriate action.

The department will continue its regular market surveillance and quality testing of medicines. Strict action will be taken against manufacturers and other stakeholders found violating quality norms to ensure that safe, effective and high-quality medicines remain available to the public.

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