Infertility affects millions of couples worldwide, yet one of the most common misconceptions is that treating male infertility is always less expensive than treating female infertility. Fertility specialists say the reality is far more complex. Recent discussions around infertility treatment costs have highlighted an important point: the overall expense of fertility care is often determined by the type and complexity of treatment required rather than whether the fertility issue originates in the man or the woman. "For women, ovulation induction and monitored cycles typically range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8000 per cycle. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) usually costs Rs 8000-10,000, per cycle. In vitro fertilization (IVF) generally ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per cycle, while advanced procedures such as ICSI, donor gametes, embryo freezing, or genetic testing can increase costs further," says Dr Meenakshi Ahuja Principal Director Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis LaFemme, Greater Kailash II. For men, treatment expenses depend on the diagnosis. Medications, hormonal therapy, or surgery for conditions such as varicocele may cost from Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1 lakh. Surgical sperm retrieval procedures may add additional expenses.

Is Male Infertility Cheaper To Treat?

A recent multicentric study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) has drawn attention to another underexplored dimension of male infertility: the heavy financial strain it places on couples. The researchers reported that the out-of-pocket expenses for treating male infertility are nearly on par with those incurred by couples managing endometriosis, a chronic, painful gynecological disorder long recognised for its high treatment costs and its link to female infertility.

This finding underscores the need to view male infertility not only as a medical challenge but also as a significant economic burden, comparable to conditions already acknowledged for their financial impact. According to Dr. Prachi Benara, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility and IVF, Gurgaon, infertility should be viewed as a couple's health challenge rather than a male or female problem."When couples ask whether male infertility is less expensive to treat than female infertility, we usually tell them that the question is more complicated than it seems. While terms such as male-factor infertility and female-factor infertility are commonly used, infertility is ultimately a shared condition where the goal remains achieving a healthy pregnancy," she explains. In some cases, mild male-factor infertility may only require medications, lifestyle modifications, ovulation tracking, or intrauterine insemination (IUI). These treatments are generally less complex and may involve lower costs. However, more severe male infertility cases can require advanced reproductive techniques such as IVF with ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), surgical sperm retrieval procedures, or specialised sperm-selection technologies, which can significantly increase treatment expenses.

Also read: Male Infertility Costs Nearly As Much As Endometriosis Treatment In India: Study

Female Infertility Often Requires Multiple Evaluations

Female infertility investigations often involve a broader range of diagnostic assessments. These may include hormonal testing, ovulation monitoring, ultrasound scans, evaluation of fallopian tubes, and assessment of uterine health. Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited, notes that female-factor infertility may require ovulation induction, treatment of underlying conditions, surgical procedures, or assisted reproductive technologies depending on the diagnosis. "From a treatment standpoint, female-factor infertility may require interventions such as ovulation support, surgical correction of underlying conditions, or assisted reproductive procedures. However, the overall financial burden depends largely on the type of treatment required rather than simply identifying whether the cause is male or female," he says.

Why The Costs Often Overlap

What many couples find surprising is that even when infertility is primarily linked to a male factor, treatment often involves procedures performed on the female partner. For example, IVF treatment may still require ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, laboratory fertilisation, embryo culture, and embryo transfer even when the underlying issue is related to sperm quality.

As Dr. Benara points out, "The overall cost is often influenced more by the treatment required than by whether the identified fertility factor is male or female." This is one reason why fertility specialists caution against comparing treatment costs solely on the basis of who has the fertility issue.

Infertility Treatment Is A Shared Journey

Experts emphasise that fertility treatment is rarely limited to one partner. Assisted reproductive technologies typically require coordinated evaluation and treatment of both individuals. Even when infertility is diagnosed in only one partner, both members of the couple often participate in the treatment process. This makes fertility care medically, emotionally, and financially interconnected. "The real difference lies not in assigning a higher or lower value to either male or female infertility, but in recognising that the complexity of the clinical pathway determines the extent of intervention needed," says Dr. Murdia.

Also read: Think Your Sperm Is Healthy? Nutritionist Shares Sperm Health Factors That Standard Tests Often Miss

Factors That Influence Treatment Costs

Several factors can affect the cost of infertility treatment, including:

The underlying diagnosis

The age of the couple

The type of fertility treatment recommended

The need for IVF, ICSI, or surgical procedures

The number of treatment cycles required

The city and fertility centre where treatment is undertaken

As a result, costs can vary significantly from one couple to another. Experts say couples should focus less on whether infertility is male-factor or female-factor and more on understanding the treatment plan recommended for their specific situation. Every fertility journey is unique. While some individuals may achieve pregnancy through relatively simple interventions, others may require advanced assisted reproductive technologies. Ultimately, it is the complexity of treatment rather than the gender-specific diagnosis that usually determines the overall cost of fertility care. Consulting a qualified fertility specialist can help couples understand their options, expected outcomes, and the financial implications of different treatment approaches before beginning their fertility journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.