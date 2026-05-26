Pregnant Through IVF? Doctors Warn Of A Rare But Dangerous Pregnancy Emergency Rising Among Indian Women

For many couples suffering from infertility, assisted reproductive treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) have provided new hope and the potential of parenting. However, as the use of fertility treatments grows, physicians are also seeing an increase in some unusual pregnancy problems that, if not diagnosed early, can become life-threatening. One such case is heterotopic pregnancy, a rare but risky medical emergency in which a normal intrauterine pregnancy coexists with an ectopic pregnancy outside the uterus, typically within the fallopian tube.

Although heterotopic pregnancy is exceedingly uncommon with natural conception, its incidence is markedly higher among women who conceive through assisted reproductive technologies such as IUI and IVF. The condition can easily go unnoticed because the presence of a pregnancy inside the uterus often creates reassurance that the pregnancy is progressing normally.

A Pregnancy Emergency Hidden Behind a "Vanishing Twin"

A recent case at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road highlighted how deceptively silent and dangerous this condition can be.

A young woman who had conceived through IUI was carrying a dichorionic diamniotic (DCDA) twin pregnancy. During an earlier scan, one gestational sac appeared non-viable, suggestive of vanishing twin syndrome, a condition in which one foetus in a multiple pregnancy stops developing and is gradually absorbed.

However, the patient later presented with severe abdominal pain and mild vaginal spotting. Although abdominal discomfort can occur in early pregnancy, the severity of pain appeared disproportionate to the initial diagnosis.

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An emergency ultrasound scan revealed:

A live intrauterine foetus

A second gestational sac without a foetal pole

Significant internal bleeding inside the abdomen (hemoperitoneum)

As the patient's condition continued to worsen, emergency laparoscopic surgery was immediately planned.

What Doctors Discovered During Surgery

During the treatment, significant hemoperitoneum caused by a ruptured right tubal ectopic pregnancy was discovered. The patient was diagnosed with a heterotopic pregnancy, which is described as the presence of both an intrauterine and an ectopic pregnancy.

A right salpingectomy was performed to remove the ruptured ectopic pregnancy and control the bleeding while preserving the continuing intrauterine pregnancy.

Heterotopic pregnancy often becomes difficult to diagnose because its symptoms can mimic more common pregnancy-related conditions such as threatened miscarriage, vanishing twin syndrome, or routine abdominal discomfort associated with early pregnancy. In many cases, the diagnosis is delayed until rupture and internal bleeding occur.

Why Women Undergoing IUI And IVF Need Early Monitoring

The rising use of assisted reproductive techniques has made early pregnancy monitoring more important than ever.

Certain factors associated with fertility treatments can increase the risk of heterotopic pregnancy, including:

Multiple embryo transfer or multiple ovulation

Underlying tubal disease

Previous pelvic infections

Endometriosis

Hormonal stimulation during fertility treatment

Although the condition remains rare overall, doctors stress that women who conceive through IUI or IVF should not ignore persistent or severe abdominal pain, even after an intrauterine pregnancy has already been confirmed.

Symptoms That Should Never Be Ignored

Most women tend to think that their pains are because of acidity or hormones. Nevertheless, certain signs should be seen by a doctor, especially if you have undergone fertility treatment.

Warning signs may include:

Sudden or severe abdominal pain

Vaginal spotting or bleeding

Shoulder pain

Dizziness or fainting

Abdominal bloating

Weakness caused by internal bleeding

Severe abdominal pain in early pregnancy should never be ignored, particularly in women who have conceived through assisted reproductive techniques. Timely diagnosis and prompt surgical intervention can be lifesaving for the mother while also improving the chances of preserving the ongoing pregnancy.

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Why Awareness Around Rare Pregnancy Emergencies Matters

Women who delay their decision to become mothers need special medical attention when they choose to seek fertility treatments through IUI and IVF because doctors must identify any unusual pregnancy complications which might develop. The uncommon occurrence of heterotopic pregnancy requires doctors to watch all warning indicators with care because the medical condition produces more severe symptoms than what ultrasound scans reveal.

The medical condition becomes deadly when doctors fail to identify internal bleeding which leads to shock. Medical staff need to perform initial imaging tests while monitoring patients closely and scheduling prompt medical assessments to achieve better results for both mother and her unborn child.

The patient achieved full recovery together with sustained intrauterine pregnancy because doctors performed immediate surgical treatment. Medical staff need to enhance their knowledge about uncommon pregnancy emergencies because India now uses assisted reproductive technologies at higher rates.

(By Dr. Pooja Mathew, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road)

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