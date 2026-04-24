Infertility Is Rising Globally: Key Factors That Are Driving This Trend

Infertility is increasingly becoming a global health concern, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that it affects approximately one in six people of reproductive age worldwide. According to WHO, infertility is most commonly caused by problems in the ejection of semen, absence or low levels of sperm, or abnormal shape (morphology) and movement (motility) of the sperm. On the other hand, in women, infertility may be caused by a range of abnormalities of the ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, and the endocrine system, among others. As of 2026, the drivers of this trend are increasingly linked to a combination of biological changes, modern lifestyle shifts, and environmental pressures.

Why is infertility so common today?

1. Delayed Parenthood

One of the most significant contributors to rising infertility rates is the trend of delayed parenthood. Increasing numbers of individuals are postponing childbearing into their late 30s or 40s, which naturally correlates with declining egg and sperm quality.

2. Lifestyle Choices

Modern lifestyle choices also play a pivotal role in affecting fertility rates. Increasingly sedentary lifestyles, higher rates of obesity, and poor dietary habits can all contribute to infertility. Excess body weight, in particular, is linked to hormonal imbalances that can disrupt ovulation in women and reduce sperm quality in men. Additionally, stress from busy work and lifestyle pressures can further exacerbate fertility issues. Couples need to be mindful of their physical health, as well as their mental well-being, when planning to conceive.

3. Environmental Factors

Exposure to environmental toxins, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals, has been shown to negatively impact fertility. Young couples should consider their exposure to pollutants in their local environment and the potential impacts on reproductive health.

4. Medical Conditions

Certain medical conditions are becoming more prevalent and can hinder fertility. In women, conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis are leading causes of infertility, affecting hormonal balance and egg release.

In men, low testosterone levels and varicoceles (enlarged veins in the scrotum) have been linked with decreased sperm quality. Young couples need to be aware of any reproductive health issues they may have, seek regular medical check-ups, and address any concerns promptly.

What Couples Should Know

For young couples navigating the complexities of fertility, it's crucial to remain educated and proactive. Here's how:

1. Understand your fertility: Learning about the reproductive cycle, understanding ovulation timing, and being aware of factors that can affect fertility are essential for couples trying to conceive.

2. Prioritise health: Focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and managing stress levels. Avoid smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and illicit drugs, as these can negatively affect fertility.

3. Seek medical advice: If you're planning to start a family or facing difficulties, consult a healthcare provider specialising in reproductive health. Early intervention can address issues before they become more significant barriers.

4. Be informed: Stay up-to-date with the latest research on infertility trends and treatments. Understanding advancements in reproductive technology can provide options that might not have been available previously.

5. Consider timing: While various factors may influence when to start a family, be aware of age-related fertility declines and the choices that come with delayed parenthood.

In conclusion, while the increasing rates of infertility are alarming, understanding the contributing factors and taking proactive steps can empower young couples in their family planning journeys. Awareness, education, and healthy lifestyle choices form the cornerstone of managing reproductive health in today's complex landscape.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.