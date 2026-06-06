Sperm health is influenced by far more than just sperm count and motility. Factors such as DNA integrity, oxidative stress and mitochondrial function can have a significant impact on fertility but are often not assessed in a standard semen analysis. Your lifestyle habits and dietary choices can shape sperm quality over the course of several months.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary lists out the often-overlooked aspects of male fertility that may not show up in a standard semen analysis. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "We spend so much time talking about female fertility that male fertility often gets reduced to one question: 'Is the sperm count normal?' But fertility isn't that black and white. A man's fertility reflects far more than his ability to produce sperm. It reflects his overall health, metabolic health, stress levels, sleep quality, nutrition and lifestyle habits over the previous few months."

The standard semen test does not check:

DNA fragmentation Oxidative stress Mitochondrial function

"These 3 invisible factors make a huge impact on conception. Sperm don't just carry genetic material. They reflect a man's overall health from the past 2-3 months," the nutritionist shares.

Factors like poor sleep, chronic stress, alcohol, smoking, vaping, belly fat and ultra-processed foods shape the sperm being made right now for a baby that might be conceived months later.

What drains sperm energy?

"Every sperm has tiny power plants called mitochondria. They generate the energy a sperm needs to swim, survive the journey and fertilise an egg." Here is what drains that energy

1. Insulin resistance

Insulin resistance directly depletes sperm energy by starving them of their primary fuel source, glucose. It alters the metabolic pathways within the testes, leading to lower sperm motility, reduced sperm counts, and increased DNA damage.

2. Low testosterone

Testosterone is the hormone responsible for initiating and maintaining spermatogenesis (the creation and maturation of healthy sperm). When testosterone levels dip below standard thresholds, sperm count drops and they experience energy failure.

3. Chronic inflammation

Chronic inflammation drains sperm energy primarily by triggering severe oxidative stress and flooding the male reproductive tract with harmful immune chemicals. This process exhausts the sperm cells' energy reserves, rendering them sluggish, deformed and less capable of fertilising an egg.

"Metabolic health is fertility health," the nutritionist concludes.

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