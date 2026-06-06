Doctors at a Delhi hospital have performed a complex robot-assisted surgery on a 51-year-old man suffering from a rare and potentially life-threatening pancreatic condition, a statement said on Friday.

The procedure has helped him recover with a shorter hospital stay and the reduced risk of complications, it added.

The patient was diagnosed with Walled-Off Pancreatic Necrosis (WOPN), a severe complication of acute pancreatitis in which dead pancreatic tissue becomes encapsulated and infected.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said the condition can lead to severe infection, internal bleeding, malnutrition and organ dysfunction if left untreated.

According to the hospital authorities, the patient was admitted with recurrent abdominal pain and persistent fever for nearly two months.

He was unable to tolerate solid food and had lost around 12 kilograms. A diagnosed diabetic, he had also undergone multiple hospital admissions in Sonipat for severe abdominal pain.

Detailed investigations, including a contrast-enhanced CT scan, revealed a 6 cm x 6 cm collection of WOPN in the pancreas.

Following a multidisciplinary evaluation, doctors decided to carry out a robotic pancreatic necrosectomy along with drainage of the infected collection, according to the statement.

During the five-hour surgery, doctors encountered extensive inflammation and dense scar tissue around the pancreas.

Nearly 450 ml of infected fluid and pus was drained, and the diseased tissue removed using a robotic surgical platform that allowed greater precision while operating near major blood vessels and other critical structures, the hospital said.

The patient showed steady improvement after the procedure and was discharged in a stable condition five days later, it said.

Dr Neeraj Chaudhary, senior director and head of GI Surgery, GI Oncology and Robotics at the hospital, said WOPN is among the most complex complications of pancreatitis and can become life-threatening if not treated in time.

"Robotic surgery offers superior visualisation, enhanced dexterity and greater precision, allowing us to safely access and clear the infected pancreatic cavity while minimising trauma to surrounding tissues," he said.

He added that timely intervention in the case helped prevent potentially serious complications and enabled the patient to return to normal life.

Hospital authorities said the successful treatment highlighted the growing role of robotic surgery in managing complex gastrointestinal and pancreatic disorders.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)