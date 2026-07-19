One of the biggest misconceptions about women's health is that every symptom deserves either panic or dismissal. Spotting between periods often falls into the second category.

Many women experience it once, assume it is due to stress, hormonal fluctuations or a hectic lifestyle, and move on. In many cases, they are right, but as doctors, we rarely look at spotting as an isolated event. We look at patterns. Because your menstrual cycle is one of the body's most consistent biological rhythms. When that rhythm changes, even subtly, it deserves attention not necessarily because something serious is wrong, but because your body is telling you that something has changed.

It is important to understand this distinction.

When Spotting Is Usually Not A Cause For Concern

An occasional episode of light spotting can happen for perfectly normal reasons.

It may occur:

Around ovulation

After starting or changing birth control pills

Following emergency contraception

During periods of significant stress

After sudden weight loss or excessive exercise

During the early years after menstruation begins or as women approach menopause, when hormonal fluctuations are common.

If the spotting is light, short-lived and does not recur, it often settles without treatment.

When You Should Pay Attention

What concerns doctors is not a single episode, it is persistent change. You should arrange a medical evaluation if spotting:

Happens repeatedly over two or three menstrual cycles

Occurs after sexual intercourse

Is associated with unusually heavy periods or bleeding lasting longer than usual

Appears after menopause, even if it is only a few drops

Is accompanied by pelvic pain, foul-smelling discharge, unexplained weight loss or increasing fatigue

Occurs in women with a history of HPV infection, abnormal Pap smears or a strong family history of gynaecological cancers

These symptoms do not automatically indicate cancer, but they should never be ignored because remember the body whispers before it shouts.

One lesson I have learnt while treating women with complex abdominal and gynaecological cancers is that serious disease rarely begins dramatically. Many conditions announce themselves quietly - a cervical polyp, fibroids, endometriosis, hormonal disorders, changes in the lining of the uterus and occasionally, early cancers of the cervix or uterus.

The common thread is that abnormal bleeding is often the first symptom long before pain develops. Many women wait for pain before seeking medical advice. Unfortunately, cancer does not always hurt in its earliest stages. Sometimes, the only warning is a change in bleeding.

It is imperative that when you experience any abnormal bleeding the right question to ask is - Is this normal for me.

Every woman's cycle is different. Some have cycles every 26 days, others every 32. Some naturally experience lighter bleeding and others have heavier periods and that is why comparing yourself with someone else is rarely useful.

Instead, compare yourself with yourself - Has your cycle changed? Has spotting become recurrent? Has something become different from what your body has done for years? These are the questions that matter.

The good news is that most answers are reassuring. The purpose of seeking medical advice is not because every episode of spotting signals a serious illness. In fact, most women are eventually diagnosed with benign or treatable conditions. A consultation, pelvic examination, ultrasound and, where appropriate, a Pap smear, HPV test or endometrial biopsy usually provide clarity.

The real value of early evaluation is that if something significant is present, it is far more likely to be detected when treatment is simpler and outcomes are better. As surgeons, we often meet women who say, "I thought it would settle on its own." Sometimes it does and sometimes it does not.

The difference between those two outcomes often begins with recognising that unexpected bleeding is not merely an inconvenience, it is information.

Your body has no language except symptoms. The question is not whether every symptom is dangerous, the question is whether we are listening when our body starts speaking.

(By Dr Aditi Bhatt, GI & Gynaecological Cancer Surgeon, SSO Cancer Hospital)

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Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.