If you've noticed your hair fall getting worse during the monsoon and immediately switched shampoos or hair serums, nutritionist Palak Nagpal says you may also need to pay attention to what's on your plate.

In a recent Instagram post, Nagpal says that monsoon hair fall is often linked to nutrition, and improving your diet may help support hair growth and scalp health.

"Seasonal changes, humidity, stress & nutritional gaps can all contribute to increased shedding. While no single food can stop hair fall overnight, nourishing your body with healthy fats, protein, minerals, and antioxidants can support stronger, healthier hair over time," she captions her post.

The nutritionist suggests eating a homemade candy made with pumpkin seeds, aliv (garden cress) seeds, almonds and pistachios. According to her, these ingredients are rich in nutrients that are important for healthy hair.

Nagpal adds that many people focus only on hair care products when hair fall increases during the rainy season. However, she says the solution may also lie in improving your daily diet, as good nutrition supports hair health from within.

"Because sometimes the solution isn't just what you put on your hair but what's actually on your plate," she says.

The nutritionist shares a recipe for homemade "Hair Fall Monsoon Candies" made with seeds, nuts and dates. According to Nagpal, the candies contain several ingredients that support hair health:

Flaxseeds: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help support scalp health

Pumpkin seeds: A good source of zinc, an important mineral for healthy hair

Sesame seeds: Provide calcium, iron and healthy fats

Almonds and pistachios: Rich in vitamin E, protein and nutrients that support biotin production

Soaked chia seeds: Add fibre and omega-3 fatty acids

Dates: Naturally sweet and provide iron, potassium and antioxidants

Ghee: Adds healthy fats and helps bind the mixture

For the recipe, she suggests cooking 12-15 seedless soft dates in one teaspoon of ghee for three to five minutes until they become soft. Blend one-fourth cup each of flaxseeds, pistachios, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds with half a cup of almonds into a coarse powder.

Then add the softened dates and one-and-a-half tablespoons of soaked chia seeds, and blend again until the mixture comes together. Knead it into a soft dough, roll it into bite-sized candies and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Nagpal recommends eating one candy a day as part of a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.