Climate change has significant impacts on global health, affecting various factors such as air quality, water resources, food security, and the prevalence of infectious diseases. Rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events create conditions that can exacerbate existing health issues and contribute to the emergence of new health threats. Simultaneously, these shifts have dramatically altered the behaviour of dengue fever, transitioning it from a predictable, seasonal monsoon threat into an aggressive, year-round global health emergency.

Traditionally, dengue has been viewed as primarily a monsoon illness, as heavy rains create ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquitoes that transmit the virus. However, climate change has led to higher temperatures and altered rainfall patterns, expanding the geographic range and seasonality of these mosquitoes. Warmer climates can accelerate mosquito development, increase their biting rates, and extend the transmission period, resulting in dengue spreading to areas that were previously considered too cool for mosquito survival.

While dengue fever has become more common than ever, diagnosing it can be challenging, especially in the early stages. Initial symptoms often include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. These symptoms can mimic other viral infections, making it hard for healthcare professionals to pinpoint dengue without further testing.

"If you are consistently experiencing a low-grade fever and feeling slightly weak without an obvious cause, you should visit your doctor for testing. With Dengue, there is a challenge with the detection methods; if the viral load in your body isn't sufficiently high, the test may not be able to pick it up. This is why, during the first four to seven days, even blood tests can sometimes fail to detect the virus. As a result, doctors may feel uncertain and often choose to administer preventive treatment," said Dr. Sabine Kapasi, Global Strategy Advisor, UN DAC-UNDRR Emergency Response, CEO & MD, Enira Consulting and Co-founder, ROPAN Integrated Care Pvt. Ltd.

"If a doctor notices symptoms such as slight swelling of the spleen or a drop in platelet count, they will start preventive treatment right away. This is because the treatment itself is not harmful. In contrast, if dengue progresses to severe cases, often referred to as breakbone fever, it can become very dangerous," she said on the NDTV Lifeline podcast.

The expert further stresses that if you have a fever that lasts for two to three days without a clear explanation and isn't significantly high, you should consult a doctor. It could be something else, but it's essential to rule out dengue at that point.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Symptoms usually appear 4 to 10 days after a bite from an infected mosquito and typically last for 2 to 7 days.

Dengue fever typically presents with a sudden, high fever alongside severe body aches, intense pain behind the eyes, and a distinct skin rash. Some individuals may also experience gastrointestinal issues like mild to moderate nausea, persistent vomiting, and a complete loss of appetite.

In severe cases, dengue can develop into dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which require immediate medical attention.

Critical warning signs include:

Severe abdominal pain

Persistent vomiting

Bleeding from the gums or nose

Internal bleeding

Fluid accumulation

Sudden drop in blood pressure

Extreme lethargy

Warning signs develop 3 to 7 days after initial symptoms, precisely as the high fever begins to subside. Early detection and proper management are essential to reduce the risk of complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.