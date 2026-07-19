Many people head straight to the couch or bed after dinner. But according to gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, taking a short walk after your evening meal can do far more for your digestive health than many expensive wellness products.

In an Instagram post, Dr Sethi shares three reasons why walking after dinner is good for your body. He mentions that this simple habit can improve digestion, help control blood sugar levels and also support overall gut health.

"People spend money on detox juices and cleansing programs, but a 10-minute walk after dinner is free, requires nothing, and has decades of clinical evidence behind it," he says.

The first benefit, according to Dr Sethi, is that walking speeds up gastric emptying, which is the process of food moving from the stomach into the small intestine. He explains that a 10-minute walk can help food move more easily instead of sitting in the stomach for longer. This can reduce digestive problems such as bloating and constipation, making you less likely to feel heavy after a meal.

When food moves through the digestive system at a healthy pace, your stomach feels less heavy after meals and digestion becomes smoother.

He further mentions that even a short walk after eating can help control blood sugar levels. Normally, blood sugar rises after a meal, especially if the food contains carbohydrates. Walking for about 10 minutes encourages your muscles to use some of that glucose for energy, which reduces the sudden spike in blood sugar.

The third reason, Dr Sethi says, is that walking after dinner is one of the easiest healthy habits people often overlook. Unlike special diets, detox drinks or expensive supplements, walking costs nothing and does not require any equipment. It is a simple lifestyle change that can be easily added to your daily routine, he adds.

Dr Sethi states, "I have scoped thousands of colons. The healthiest patients almost always move after they eat."

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